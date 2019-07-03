Pompey’s return to the Stadium of Light is to be televised.

However, Sky’s decision to bring the kick-off time forward to 12.30pm on Saturday, August 17, is likely to infuriate the Fratton faithful.

The Blues’ third match of the League One campaign pitches them against familiar opposition of late in the form of the Black Cats.

For Pompey fans, it represents a third visit to the Stadium of Light in three-and-a-half months – and fifth encounter with Jack Ross’ side in 14 matches in all competitions.

Now, due to the decision to broadcast the encounter, it will kick off at 12.30pm on the same day originally allocated.

Considering the length of the journey, the earlier time will impact massively on travel plans of Pompey supporters.

In particular, those who have booked early flights to Newcastle airport or fans planning to complete the journey on the same day.

Pompey’s season starts with a trip to Shrewsbury on August 3.