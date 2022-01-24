But Alex Bass and Gareth Evans’ playing time together may be restricted.

However, former Fratton Park team-mate Evans is a marginal figure at Valley Parade these days, having fallen out of favour with Derek Adams.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey favourite’s September 2020 move back to his native north has soured this season as he approaches his 34th birthday.

Evans has played 31 minutes of League Two football since October 9 – while failed to make Bradford’s last four squads.

Certainly it has been a campaign of immense frustration for the attacking talent, who netted 38 times during five successful years with Pompey.

Having amassed 218 appearances, served as skipper, and won the League Two title and Checkatrade Trophy, Evans departed the south coast for a second Bradford spell.

Gareth Evans with Ben Close as the players celebrate after their Checkatrade Trophy final triumph. New Bradford team-mate Alex Bass is obscured behind him. Picture: Joe Pepler

Yet he has netted just twice in 41 appearances for the Bantams, while featured a mere four times in the last three-and-a-half months in all competitions.

With his contract expiring at the season’s end, it’s unlikely Adams will retain the services of a player he encountered plenty of times during his time as Plymouth boss.

Now Evans’ ex-Pompey colleague Bass has joined him in West Yorkshire.

Alex Bass, who was an unused substitute, in Pompey's Wembley dressing room following their March 2019 Checkatrade Trophy triumph over Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Evans was in the team when the former Academy goalkeeper was handed his Pompey debut in the EFL Cup at Coventry in August 2016.

Although Bass didn’t feature in League Two as Paul Cook’s men claimed the title that season, he still trained regularly with the Blues’ first-team.

When Pompey won the Checkatrade Trophy in March 2019, Bass was on the bench as back-up to Craig MacGillivray, having faced Southend in an earlier round.

Evans, of course, was man of the match for Kenny Jackett’s side as they pulled off a penalty shoot-out triumph over the Black Cats.

The following season – in 2019-20 – the young goalkeeper dislodged MacGillivray to become number one during the second part of the campaign.

He would play alongside Evans on occasions as the Blues ultimately lost out on a penalty shoot-out to Oxford United in the League One play-off semi-finals.

Substitute Evans netted his spot kick, yet Pompey fell to a 5-4 defeat to miss out at the semi-final stage for consecutive years.

The pair last featured on the same side in August 2020, albeit Bass coming off at half-time in a Carabao Cup encounter at Stevenage.

Now they are team-mates once more – with Bradford providing the stage.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron