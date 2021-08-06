Kieron Freeman, Clark Robertson and Gassan Ahadme show off the new away shirt. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The Nike-designed strip – which will be worn for the first time at Fleetwood tomorrow – features a white shirt with black and claret shoulder flashes.

It also includes gold side mesh panels and is complemented by black shorts and white socks.

The kit is available to purchase online now, as well as from the club shop in Anson Road, so fans travelling up to Highbury Stadium on Saturday can wear it with pride.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please note that due to slight delays caused by global lockdowns, junior kits are available to pre-order and will be dispatched once they arrive in store towards the end of the month.

Blues defender Clark Robertson said: ‘It's really nice. I like the colours and Nike kits are always nice to wear – I’m looking forward to wearing it on the opening day of the season.

‘It’s always exciting when new kits are released and the fans get to see the players wearing it in a match.’

The 2021-22 shirt contains a black v-neck collar, which is taped for a smooth feel against the skin.

A mesh back panel provides added breathability, while a slim fit helps give the top a tailored feel.

Shirts are priced £49.95 for adult sizes, with youth shirts at £45 and the junior version £37.50.

Shorts are £22, £19 and £18 respectively, with socks priced £11. Infant kits are available for £27.50.

Supporters can personalise their shirt for £14.95 for any name and number.