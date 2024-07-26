Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have completed their sixth signing of the summer following the long-awaited arrival of Jacob Farrell.

The Australian this morning sealed his transfer from Central Coast Mariners for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old left-back, who was part of an A-League title-winning team last season, will challenge Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes for a first-team spot in the Championship.

Farrell represents John Mousinho’s first signing in more than three weeks after Sammy Silvera arrived on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough at the start of the month.

Australian left-back Jacob Farrell has completed his switch to Fratton Park. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

He also joins Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Jordan Archer as new faces at Fratton Park ahead of their Championship campaign.