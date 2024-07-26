Breaking

Portsmouth unveil sixth transfer of the summer after completing much-anticipated signing

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 26th Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
Pompey have completed their sixth signing of the summer following the long-awaited arrival of Jacob Farrell.

The Australian this morning sealed his transfer from Central Coast Mariners for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old left-back, who was part of an A-League title-winning team last season, will challenge Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes for a first-team spot in the Championship.

Farrell represents John Mousinho’s first signing in more than three weeks after Sammy Silvera arrived on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough at the start of the month.

Australian left-back Jacob Farrell has completed his switch to Fratton Park. Picture: Getty ImagesAustralian left-back Jacob Farrell has completed his switch to Fratton Park. Picture: Getty Images
Australian left-back Jacob Farrell has completed his switch to Fratton Park. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

He also joins Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Jordan Archer as new faces at Fratton Park ahead of their Championship campaign.

In addition, Zak Swanson last week marked his return to the League One title winners after signing a new one-year deal.

