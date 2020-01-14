Portsmouth unveil their Milton end vision in Fratton Park's development

Pompey have unveiled their Milton end vision.

The Blues are to submit a planning application in regards of phase one of the proposed redevelopment of Fratton Park.

Pompey have unveiled plans for their Milton end development of Fratton Park. Picture: Portsmouth FC

That consists of substantial work on the Milton end, increasing its capacity to approximately 3,200, thereby enabling Fratton Park to accommodate in excess of 20,000 supporters.

The new stand, described as having a ‘cantilevered extension to expand the concourse area’ will be scalable in 25 per cent blocks, opening the Milton end for use by more home fans for league fixtures when required.

For disabled supporters, the new construction will finally provide a specialised area.

Plans detail the introduction of 26 seats, with 15 raised and 11 at pitch level, all covered. Currently there are none at Fratton Park.

In addition, for the first time disabled away fans can sit with their own supporters, rather than in front of the Fratton end.

Lift access will also feature, also serving the North Stand upper areas.

The redeveloped Milton end is proposed to contain new PA and media facilities, a new safety and security control room, additional toilet facilities and more concourse space for food and drink.

A club statement read: ‘Following an extensive review – and ongoing consultation with a wide range of connected parties, including, among others, specialist designers, architects, planners, the Heritage & Advisory Board and Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference – Portsmouth Football Club can announce that it will shortly submit a planning application for consideration to commence phase one of the proposed redevelopment of Fratton Park.

‘While work continues to address and ensure the safety and security of supporters, as part of the general proposed redevelopment of the stadium – and due to a variety of operational reasons – phase one planning is to be submitted specifically in regard to the Milton End.

‘As has been previously advised, while planning is to be submitted for this first phase, there remains issues relating to more general transport and access infrastructure that is outside of the club’s control.

‘We continue to work with a variety of external private, public and government bodies in an attempt to unlock the commencement of phase one, as well as subsequent larger scale projects for the stadium and wider Fratton area.

‘While a formal planning application will be submitted, the club will continue to take feedback from supporters and interested parties, as part of a more general and ongoing consultation process.’