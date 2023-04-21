News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth v Accrington: Two changes as Blues look to bring Fratton cheer after play-off frustration

The play-off dream is effectively over.

By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

Four successive draws have put paid to hopes of a top-six finish this season for Pompey.

But John Mousinho and his side need to give Fratton Park something to smile about going into the summer.

That will be their motivation as Accrington arrive fighting for their lives.

Here’s how we think Mousinho will go against John Coleman’s struggling side.

Growing into a firm fans' favourite with the demand to see the keeper return next term.

1. GK Matt Macey

Growing into a firm fans' favourite with the demand to see the keeper return next term. Photo: Jason Brown

Some straight talking from the right-back after Tuesday's disappointment. Won't let his standards slip.

2. RB Joe Rafferty

Some straight talking from the right-back after Tuesday's disappointment. Won't let his standards slip. Photo: Jason Brown

Aerial strength will be needed to combat Pressley's height.

3. CB Sean Raggett

Aerial strength will be needed to combat Pressley's height. Photo: Jason Brown

Has a strong claim to continue after Oxford showing.

4. CB: Di'Shon Bernard

Has a strong claim to continue after Oxford showing. Photo: Jason Brown

