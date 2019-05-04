Have your say

Pompey entertain Accrington on the final day of the regular League One season knowing that automatic promotion is no longer achievable, but with their place in the play-offs secured.

Yet there’s still plenty riding on this result, with the Blues’ play-off route decided where they finish in the league standings.

So here’s all you need to know about both teams heading into the game at Fratton Park…

Pompey league position

3rd (87 points)

Pompey team news

Pompey have no injury concerns ahead of the visit of Accrington.

But the Blues could make changes to the side that lost to Peterborough.

Birmingham loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor may start following his impressive cameo against the Posh. replacing Ronan Curtis.

Fit-again Omar Bogle is also in line to feature from the outset, in place of James Vaughan.

Likely Pompey line-up

Craig MacGillivray; Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown; Ben Close, Tom Naylor; Jamal Lowe, Brett Pitman, Viv Solomon-Otabor; Omar Bogle.

Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Bryn Morris, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, James Vaughan, Oli Hawkins,

Accrington league position

13th (54 points)

Accrington team news

Full-back Callum Johnson could miss the trip to Pompey through an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old has been ruled of Accy’s past two matches.

And John Coleman’s side could remain without him for the trip to Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, defender Ross Sykes is a doubt after being forced off in Accrington’s win against Plymouth last time out.

Likely Accrington line-up

Jonathan Maxted; Janoi Donancien, Mark Hughes, Ben Richards-Everton, Harvey Rodgers; Jordan Clark, Seamus Conneely, Dan Barlaser, Sean McConville; Billy Kee, Paul Smyth.

Subs: Tony Warner, Liam Nolan, Erico Sousa, Sam Finley, Danny Williams, Offrande Zanzala, Luke Armstrong.

Referee

Scott Duncan (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Match odds (supplied by Betting Room)

Pompey win: 1/3

1-0 9/2, 2-0 9/2, 2-1 6/1, 3-0 13/2, 3-1 15/2, 3-2 18/1

Accrington win: 11/2

1-0 9/1, 2-0 28/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 15/2, 3-2 18/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 15/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 10/1, 3-3 28/1

Pompey stats

Won 35, Drawn 14, Lost 10

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (17)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (15)

Most games: Matt Clarke (57)

Pompey form

L 3-2 Peterborough United (H) League One, D 1-1 Sunderland (A) League One, W 2-1 Coventry (H) League One, W 2-1 Buton (Away) League One, W 4-1 Rochdale (H) League One

Accrington stats

Won 19, Drawn 13, Lost 23

Top scorer: Billy Kee (16)

Most assists: Sean McConville (8)

Most games: Sean McConville (52)

Accrington form

W 5-1 Plymouth (H) League One, W 2-1 Doncaster Rovers (A) League One, L 3-0 Luton (H) League One, W 2-1 Walsall (H) League One, L 1-0 Rochdale (H) League One

Other games (all 5.30pm kick-offs):

Blackpool v Gillingham, Bradford v AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers v Barnsley, Charlton v Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers v Coventry, Luton v Oxford United, Peterborough United v Burton Albion, Plymouth v Scunthorpe, Shrewsbury v Walsall, Southend United v Sunderland, Wycombe v Fleetwood