Ryan Williams (groin) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) are unlikely to make the Pompey match-day squad for the visit of Wimbledon.

The game had been earmarked for their potential returns from injury, but it appears the League One fixture has come too soon for both to be involved.

Ross McCrorie (hamstring) is currently away with parent club Rangers in Dubai as he recovers from injury and will also not be involved.

Cameron McGeehan looks set to make his Blues debut after arriving on loan from Barnsley during the week.

He’s likely to be the only new addition to the squad that beat Walsall in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, meaning Brett Pitman – who missed training on Thursday because of illness – is again set to miss out.

Anton Walkes was also absent for the Banks’s Stadium – but he’s set to depart Fratton Park, with discussions ongoing about a permanent move away from Pompey.

Pompey defender Brandon Haunstrup

Dons boss Glyn Hodges could hand a debut to centre-back Mads Bech Sorensen at Fratton Park.

The Danish under-21 international has arrived on loan from Brentford and replaces Ryan Delaney in the Wimbledon ranks after he returned to parent club Rochdale.

Fellow loanee, forward Michael Folivi has also left, heading back to Watford.

However, back in the fold is Scott Wagstaff, who has returned to full training following a calf injury.

Anthony Wordsworth (calf), Kwesi Appiah (ankle), Paul Kalambayi (ankle) and Will Nighingale (hip) remain absent.