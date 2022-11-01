The Blues will be looking to advance into the knockout stages with at least a point enough to seal their place in the next round.

Danny Cowley’s men sit third in Southern Group B with a draw enough to move above Crawley, who currently occupy second place.

Should they advance, it’ll be the sixth successive season in the competition that Pompey have progressed out of the group stage – in a tournament they won in 2019.

The head coach gave positive injury news over the return of six figures to training on Monday, but a number are unlikely to feature this evening.

Youngsters Dan Gifford and Harry Jewitt-White are available after rejoining the squad following the end of their loan spells at Weymouth and Gosport respectively.

You can follow the action with updates, build-up, team news and video ahead of live commentary when the contest gets under way from 7.45pm.