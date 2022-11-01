Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon LIVE: Danny Cowley makes seven changes for final Papa John's Trophy game
Pompey return to action this evening as they face AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy at Fratton Park.
The Blues will be looking to advance into the knockout stages with at least a point enough to seal their place in the next round.
Danny Cowley’s men sit third in Southern Group B with a draw enough to move above Crawley, who currently occupy second place.
Should they advance, it’ll be the sixth successive season in the competition that Pompey have progressed out of the group stage – in a tournament they won in 2019.
The head coach gave positive injury news over the return of six figures to training on Monday, but a number are unlikely to feature this evening.
Youngsters Dan Gifford and Harry Jewitt-White are available after rejoining the squad following the end of their loan spells at Weymouth and Gosport respectively.
You can follow the action with updates, build-up, team news and video ahead of live commentary when the contest gets under way from 7.45pm.
Pompey return to action in final EFL Trophy group game.
Blues need a point to qualify for knockout stages.
Danny Cowley makes seven changes from Saturday's draw.
A quick fact to point out. AFC Wimbledon striker Kyle Hudlin is the tallest outfield player in Britain standing at 6ft 9in. Good luck Kieron Freeman and Michael Morrison.
'That’s way too strong' - Pompey fans have given their verdict on latest team news to face AFC Wimbledon
The Fratton faithful have delivered their verdict on Pompey’s side to face AFC Wimbledon this evening.
Danny Cowley makes seven changes - but it's a strong Pompey side in pursuit of Papa John's Trophy qualification
Danny Cowley has made seven changes for Pompey’s final Papa John’s Trophy group match fixture against AFC Wimbledon.
Are you surprised with how trong Pompey line-up tonight? A win would see them top Southern Group B and would be given a home draw in the next round.
Pompey starting XI: Josh Oluwayemi, Zak Swanson, Michael Morrison, Kieron Freeman, Denver Hume, Owen Dale, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott.
Pompey predicted XI v AFC Wimbledon: Danny Cowley to utilise youngsters in final Papa John’s Trophy group game
Pompey turn their attention once again to the Papa John’s Trophy this evening as they face AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.
The rain hasn’t had an effect on the pitch so far.