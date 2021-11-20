Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon: team news, predicted XIs, form guides, odds and key stats

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Pompey team news

Pompey welcomed both Reeco Hackett (back) and John Marquis (tendon) back to training this weekend after injury ruled them out of the 1-0 win at Wycombe.

However, it’s unlikely manager Danny Cowley will risk both for the game against AFC Wimbledon as he errs on the side of caution.

That means George Hirst is once against set to spearhead the Blues’ attack alongside Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness.

Cowley has a decision to make following the return of international players Gavin Bazunu and Joe Morrell,

Pompey picked up a priceless league win at Adams Park in their absence, leaving the head coach with a difficult choice to make – recall both or stick to a winning side.

Pompey host AFC Wimbledon today in League One

Ryan Tunnicliffe (hamstring), Clark Robertson (tendon) and Ellis Harrison remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, George Hirst. Subs: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Paul Downing, Reeco Hackett, Miguel Azeez, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme.

AFC Wimbledon team news

Dons boss Mark Robinson is facing a selection headache ahead of his side’s trip to Fratton Park.

With seven first-team players currently undergoing treatment for various issues, he’ll be keeping a watchful eye on developments before making the trip to the south coast.

Full-back Cheye Alexander (ankle) will join George Marsh (foot) and Will Nightingale (knee) in not making the journey after he was ruled out for eight weeks.

However, Robinson will be hoping some of his walking wounded will make adequate recoveries in time in order to feature.

They include Henry Lawrence (illness), Alex Woodyard (knee), Anthony Hartigan (toe) and Ben Heneghan (dead leg).

All four missed training at some point in the build-up to Saturday’s game and remain doubts.

Predicted line-up: Nik Tzanev, Henry Lawrence, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Daniel Csoka, Alex Woodyard, Anthony Hartigan, Ayoub Assal, Jack Rudoni, Aaron Pressley, Luke McCormick, Ben Heneghan. Subs: Zaki Oualah, Paul Kalambayi, Paul Osew, Darius Charles, Ethan Chislett, Ollie Palmer, Dapo Mebude.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 4/5

1-0 6/1, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 28/1

AFC Wimbledon: 7/2

1-0 11/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 17/2, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Thomas Bramall

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P22 W8 D5 L9

League position: (10th – 23 points)

Top Scorer: Marcus Harness (7)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 31 yellow, 1 red

AFC Wimbledon

Record this season: P22 W8 D5 L9

League position: (18th – 17 points)

Top Scorer: Will Nightingale, Aaron Pressley and Jack Rudoni (all on 4)

Top Assists: Luke McCormick (4)

Discipline: 36 yellow, 0 red

Form guide

Pompey

W 1-0 Wycombe (A) – League One

W 3-0 Crystal Palace U21 (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 1-0 Harrow Borough (H) – FA Cup

D 1-1 Cheltenham (H) – League One

W 1-0 Bolton (H) – League One

AFC Wimbledon

L 1-0 Sutton United (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 1-0 Guiseley (H) – FA Cup

L 1-0 Cambridge United (A) – League One

L 2-0 Crystal Palace U21s (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

L 2-0 Wigan (H) – League One

Other fixtures

Today (3pm kick-offs unless stated)