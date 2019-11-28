Have your say

Kenny Jackett will name a strong side to face Altrincham in the FA Cup second round.

The Blues boss can afford to give his fringe players a run-out in next week’s EFL Trophy clash against Northampton and aims to continue the momentum his side have recently built.

Despite Alty playing three divisions below Jackett’s men, he’s taking nothing for granted.

Sean Raggett is back from an adductor injury he picked up in the first-round win over Harrogate.

Tom Naylor and Ross McCrorie (both hamstring) are set to return for the visit of Peterborough on Saturday, December 7.

Pompey need to organise a reserve game for Jack Whatmough, who’s in full training after a long-term knee setback.

Bryn Morris remains sidelined following abdomen surgery.

Meanwhile, Tom Peers was the hero in Altrincham’s 1-0 victory over York in the first stage.

And the Warrington-born midfielder also was on target as Phil Parkinson’s men beat the same opposition by the same scoreline in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Former Accrington striker Luke Wall is set to continue leading the line for the away side, while ex-Rotherham and Morecambe keeper Tony Thompson will be in goal.