Portsmouth v Birmingham: LIVE updates from the Carabao Cup first-round clash as Ellis Harrison puts the hosts in front at Fratton Park Fratton Park Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s Carabao Cup first-round clash against Birmingham. Kenny Jackett’s men lead 1-0 after Ellis Harrison opened the scoring on 30 minutes. Don’t forget to hit refresh to get the latest match action... Transfer deadline day: How new Premier League, Championship and League One and Two rules will affect Portsmouth Andy Cannon makes first Portsmouth appearance since January against Birmingham - but no spot on bench for John Marquis