Pompey host Championship Birmingham in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Fratton Park tonight (7.45pm).

Here’s all you need to know about the Blues’ first cup instalment of the new season...

Che Adams departed Birmingham in the summer after scoring 22 goals last season

Pompey team news

Ben Close looks set to start for Pompey as the Blues welcome Birmingham City to Fratton Park.

The midfielder, who scored nine times last term, found himself on the bench for the opening game of the season against Shrewsbury.

Yet he’s expected to be included in the starting XI, with Ross McCrorie suspended following his red card at New Meadow.

Kenny Jackett told The News he expects to make ‘one or two changes’ to his line-up.

But he’s unable to select James Bolton, who twisted his ankle after coming on as a second-half substitute against the Shrews.

Likely line-up

Pompey: Craig MacGillivray, Anton Walkes, Paul Downing, Christian Burgess, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, Brett Pitman, Marcus Harness, John Marquis.

Subs: Alex Bass, Sean Raggett, Brandon Haunstrup, Tom Naylor, Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison, Oli Hawkins.

Birmingham team news

Jacques Maghoma (calf) and Kerim Mrabti (hamstring) are likely to miss out on the trip to Fratton Pak.

Brum also remain without Jonathan Grounds (calf) and Cheick Keita (hamstring).

Unused substitutes from Saturday’s 1-0 win against Brentford, Jake Clarke-Salter, Isaac Vassell and Craig Gardner may come into consideration.

Charlie Lakin and Josh Dacres-Cogley have also been pushing for an outing for the visitors.

Previous line-up (v Brentford)

Lee Camp, Marc Roberts, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Steve Seddon, Dan Crowley, Jacques Maghoma, Gary Gardner, David Davis, Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Subs: David Stockdale, Wes Harding, Jake Clarke-Salter, Craig Gardner, Kerim Mrabti, Ivan Sunjic, Isaac Vassell.

Match odds

Pompey: 17/10

1-0 7/1; 2-0 12/1; 2-1 9/1; 3-0 28/1; 3-2 33/1 4-0 80/1

Birmingham: 17/10

1-0 7/1; 2-0 12/1; 2-1 9/1; 3-0 33/1; 3-1 22/1; 4-0 90/1

Draw: 11/5

0-0 8/1; 1-1 5/1; 2-2 14/1; 3-3 70/1

Referee

Neil Hair (Peterborough)

Other games

Tuesday, August 13 at 7.45pm unless stated

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland. AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons, Barnsley v Carlisle United, Blackburn Rovers v Oldham Athletic. Blackpool v Macclesfield Town. Bradford City v Preston,Brentford v Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town, Charlton v Forest Green Rovers, Colchester United v Swindon Town, Coventry v Exeter, Gillingham v Newport County, Grimsby v Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield v Lincoln, Luton v Ipswich, Mansfield v Morecambe, Middlesbrough v Crewe, Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood, Oxford United v Peterborough, Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient,Port Vale v Burton Albion, QPR v Bristol City, Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers, Salford City v Leeds United, Scunthorpe United v Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday v Bury, Shrewsbury v Rotherham United, Stevenage v Southend United, Swansea v Northampton, Tranmere Rovers v Hull City, Walsall v Crawley Town, West Brom v Millwall (8pm), Wigan v Stoke, Wycombe Wanderers v Reading.

Head to head

Pompey (last season)

P62 W35 D16 L11

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (17) – now at Wigan

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (15)

Most games: Matt Clarke (60) – now at Brighton

Birmingham (last season)

Top scorer: Che Adams (22) – now at Southampton

Most assists: Jota (11) – now at Aston Villa

Most Games: Che Adams (48)

Form guide

Pompey (including last season)

L 0-1 v Shrewsbury (A) League One

D 0-0 v Sunderland (H) League One play-off semi-final first leg

L 0-1 v Sunderland (A) League One play-off semi-final second leg

D 1-1 v Accrington (H) League One

L 2-3 v Peterborough (H) League One

Birmingham (including last season)

W 0-1 v Brentford (A) Championship

D 0-0 v Reaading (A) Championship

D 1-1 v Wigan (H) Championship

W 3-1 v Rotherham (A) Championship

D 2-2 v Derby (H) Championship