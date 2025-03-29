Portsmouth v Blackburn Rovers injury news as 14 out and 5 doubts

A near sell-out crowd is expected at Fratton Park, with the Blues’ kick starting their first of an eight game run-in which will determine their Championship status.

John Mousinho’s men will look to get back to winning ways having picked up one win in their previous four league games. Three points against ninth-placed Rovers will no doubt be beneficial in Pompey’s survival hopes, which could lift them seven points clear of the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Blackburn are yet to pick up maximum points under Valerien Ismael following his appointment last month, which has seen them slip away from the play-off picture.

Here’s all the key injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest at PO4.

Pompey v Blackburn team news

Ibane Bowat - Out The centre-back remains sidelined after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in September.

Callum Brittain - Out Ismael has revealed Brittain is rehabbing well but is still a few weeks away from making a comeback to the side.