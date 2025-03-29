Portsmouth v Blackburn Rovers injury news as 14 out and 5 doubts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are back in action this afternoon as they welcome Blackburn Rovers.

A near sell-out crowd is expected at Fratton Park, with the Blues’ kick starting their first of an eight game run-in which will determine their Championship status.

John Mousinho’s men will look to get back to winning ways having picked up one win in their previous four league games. Three points against ninth-placed Rovers will no doubt be beneficial in Pompey’s survival hopes, which could lift them seven points clear of the bottom three.

WATCH: John Mousinho’s pre-Blackburn press conference

Meanwhile, Blackburn are yet to pick up maximum points under Valerien Ismael following his appointment last month, which has seen them slip away from the play-off picture.

Here’s all the key injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest at PO4.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth relegation rivals strengthen ranks with free-transfer move for former West Brom and Stoke City defender

Pompey v Blackburn Rovers outs and doubts

1. Pompey v Blackburn team news

Pompey v Blackburn Rovers outs and doubts | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The centre-back remains sidelined after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in September.

2. Ibane Bowat - Out

The centre-back remains sidelined after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in September. | Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
Ismael has revealed Brittain is rehabbing well but is still a few weeks away from making a comeback to the side.

3. Callum Brittain - Out

Ismael has revealed Brittain is rehabbing well but is still a few weeks away from making a comeback to the side. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The left-back has been seen just once following his switch last summer but is expected to return for pre-season.

4. Jacob Farrell - Out

The left-back has been seen just once following his switch last summer but is expected to return for pre-season. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthJohn MousinhoFratton Park
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice