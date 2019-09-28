Portsmouth v Bolton: first-half picture gallery
Check out our pictures from today’s Pompey v Bolton game in League One.
The game remains goalless at the break, with the home side struggling to get the better of their opponents.
1. Pompey boss Kenny Jackett
Pompey v Bolton from Fratton Park
JPIMedia
2. Ryan Williams
Pompey v Bolton from Fratton Park
JPIMedia
3. Keith Hill and David Flitcroft
Pompey v Bolton from Fratton Park
JPIMedia
4. Christian Burgess and Jason Lowe
Pompey v Bolton from Fratton Park
JPIMedia
View more