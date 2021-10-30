Portsmouth v Bolton - LIVE: Team news, match updates, opinion and more from Fratton Park
Pompey are looking for their first victory since the drubbing of Sunderland four weeks ago.
Standing in the way of three points today is Ian Evatt and Bolton Wanderers who themselves are enduring a four game winless run.
Danny Cowley’s side are looking to build on a promising performance last week from Accrington after answering the questions asked from the damming defeat to Ipswich.
Follow all the action as it happens here.
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:37
- Pompey looking for first win since 4-0 hammering of Sunderland
- No fresh injury worries for Danny Cowley
- Pompey head into today’s game 16th in the table
- Joe Morrell drops to the bench
- John Marquis leads the line
There are familiar faces returning to Fratton Park this afternoon
'Popular with the fans', 'One of the most prolific scorers' - How Pompey's forgotten men have found joy at Bolton
Former Pompey pair Eoin Doyle and Lloyd Isgrove have made impressive contributions to Bolton following disappointing Fratton Park spells.
Previous meetings
2019/20 League One:
18/01/2020: Bolton 0-1 Portsmouth
28/09/2019: Portsmouth 1-0 Bolton
2009/10 Premier League:
24/04/2010: Bolton 2-2 Portsmouth
12/09/2009: Portsmouth 2-3 Bolton
The News’ Pepe Lacey’s verdict on Danny Cowley’s starting XI
Bolton team news
D: Bolton 2-2 Gillingham
L: Plymouth 3-0 Bolton
L: Bolton 0-4 Wigan
L: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Bolton
W: Bolton 4-1 Liverpool under-21s
Pompey form guide
D: Accrington Stanley 2-2 Pompey
L: Pompey 0-4 Ipswich Town
L: Rotherham 4-1 Pompey
L: Pompey 0-2 Sutton United
W: Pompey 4-0 Sunderland
TEAM NEWS: Morrell drops out for Tunnicliffe and Marquis leads the line
Pre-match
Good afternoon from a sunny Fratton Park. Team news is only 10 minutes away as Pompey look for their first win since the 4-0 drubbing of Sunderland four weeks ago...