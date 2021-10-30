Portsmouth v Bolton - LIVE: Team news, match updates, opinion and more from Fratton Park

Pompey are looking for their first victory since the drubbing of Sunderland four weeks ago.

By sam cox
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:46 pm
Pompey take on Bolton today at Fratton Park

Standing in the way of three points today is Ian Evatt and Bolton Wanderers who themselves are enduring a four game winless run.

Danny Cowley’s side are looking to build on a promising performance last week from Accrington after answering the questions asked from the damming defeat to Ipswich.

Follow all the action as it happens here.

Pompey v Bolton - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:37

  • Pompey looking for first win since 4-0 hammering of Sunderland
  • No fresh injury worries for Danny Cowley
  • Pompey head into today’s game 16th in the table
  • Joe Morrell drops to the bench
  • John Marquis leads the line
Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:37

There are familiar faces returning to Fratton Park this afternoon

'Popular with the fans', 'One of the most prolific scorers' - How Pompey's forgotten men have found joy at Bolton

Former Pompey pair Eoin Doyle and Lloyd Isgrove have made impressive contributions to Bolton following disappointing Fratton Park spells.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:31

Previous meetings

2019/20 League One:

18/01/2020: Bolton 0-1 Portsmouth

28/09/2019: Portsmouth 1-0 Bolton

2009/10 Premier League:

24/04/2010: Bolton 2-2 Portsmouth

12/09/2009: Portsmouth 2-3 Bolton

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:26

The News’ Pepe Lacey’s verdict on Danny Cowley’s starting XI

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:12

Bolton team news

D: Bolton 2-2 Gillingham

L: Plymouth 3-0 Bolton

L: Bolton 0-4 Wigan

L: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Bolton

W: Bolton 4-1 Liverpool under-21s

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:10

Pompey form guide

D: Accrington Stanley 2-2 Pompey

L: Pompey 0-4 Ipswich Town

L: Rotherham 4-1 Pompey

L: Pompey 0-2 Sutton United

W: Pompey 4-0 Sunderland

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:05

Bolton team news

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:01

TEAM NEWS: Morrell drops out for Tunnicliffe and Marquis leads the line

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 13:50

Your essential pre-match guide...

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 13:49

Pre-match

Good afternoon from a sunny Fratton Park. Team news is only 10 minutes away as Pompey look for their first win since the 4-0 drubbing of Sunderland four weeks ago...

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 13:44

Danny Cowley’s pre-match thoughts

