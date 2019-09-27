Have your say

Pompey return to League One action on Saturday following the Carabao Cup defeat to arch-rivals Southampton.

Kenny Jackett’s troops have won just one of seven league clashes so far this season and will be aiming for a second against bottom side Bolton.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the meeting…

Pompey team news

The foot injury sustained by Oli Hawkins against Southampton means Kenny Jackett must make a change to his back four for the visit of Bolton.

The Pompey boss is weighing up whether to drop captain Tom Naylor back into the vacant centre-half role, but may instead recall Paul Downing after he sat out the defeats against Wycombe and Saints.

Marcus Harness is also likely to return to the starting line-up, after missing the Blues’ past five games with a thigh injury.

The winger will be restored to the right-flank role – a position Ryan Williams occupied impressively against Southampton on Tuesday night.

Yet Williams could still retain his starting role and move to the left wing at the expense of Ronan Curtis.

Ellis Harrison returns to the squad after serving a one-match ban following his sending off against Wycombe last Saturday.

On-Loan Norwich defender Sean Raggett should make the bench.

Likely line up

Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Paul Downing, Christian Burgess, Brandon Haunstrup, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Marcus Harness, Brett Pitman, Ryan Williams, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Sean Raggett, Ross McCrorie, Ronan Curtis, Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison.

Bolton team news

Jake Wright will miss Bolton’s trip to Pompey with a hamstring strain.

The defender sustained the injury in Keith Hill’s side’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland last time out and is ruled out of the trip to Fratton Park.

Yoan Zouma, brother of Chelsea’s French international Kurt, is set to come in at centre-half in place of Wright.

Republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy could make his first Bolton appearance after recovering from a calf injury.

Likely line up

Remi Matthews, Josh Emmanuel, Jack Hobbs, Yoan Zouma, Adam Chicksen, Liam Bridcutt, Dennis Politic, Jason Lowe, Ali Crawford, Thibaud Verlinden, Will Buckley. Subs: Matthew Alexander, Adam Senior, James Weir, Luke Murphy, Eddie Brown, Ronan Darcy, Daryl Murphy.

Match odds

Pompey: 1/4

1-0 11/2; 2-0 9/2; 2-1 17/2; 3-0 6/1; 3-1 11/1; 3-2 40/1

Bolton: 10/1

1-0 25/1; 2-0 66/1; 2-1 33/1; 3-0 200/1; 3-1 150/1; 3-2 100/1

Draw: 17/4

0-0 14/1; 1-1 10/1; 2-2 28/1; 3-3 150/1

Referee

Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)

Other games

Today – 3pm kick offs unless stated

Bristol Rovers v Rotherham, Coventry v Doncaster, Ipswich v Tranmere, Oxford v Gillingham, Peterborough v Wimbledon, Rochdale v Wycombe, Shrewsbury v Fleetwood, Southend v Accrington, Sunderland v MK Dons

Head to head

Pompey

P12 W5 D3 L4

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (4)

Most assists: John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Brandon Haunstrup (all 2)

Most games: Tom Naylor (11)

Bolton

P11 W0 D5 L6

Top scorer: Dennis Politic (2)

Most assists: Will Buckley (1)

Most games: James Weir (9)

Form guide

Pompey

L 4-0 Southampton (H) Carabao Cup

L 1-0 Wycombe (A) League One

D 2-2 Burton Albion (H) League One

W 3-1 Norwich under-21s (H) EFL Trophy

W 1-0 Crawley (H) EFL Trophy

Bolton

D 1-1 Sunderland (H) League One

D 0-0 Oxford (H) League One

L 6-1 Rotherham (A) League One

D 1-1 Bradford (H) EFL Trophy

L 5-0 Gillingham (A) League One