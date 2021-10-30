Portsmouth v Bolton: What's been said, team news, predicted XIs, form guides and key stats

Here's all you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 3pm.

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has no new injuries to worry about as he prepares to go into battle with Bolton with the same side that drew 2-2 at Accrington last time out.

Despite finding themselves 2-1 down with 13 minutes to go at the Wham Stadium, the Blues performed well in the north west and showed plenty of character to rescue a point.

That means Connor Ogilvie is likely to retain his place in a back four, with captain Clark Robertson still out with a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe will once again have to make do with a place on the bench as Cowley opts for a midfield duo of Joe Morrell and Shaun Williams.

Kieron Freeman will also be among the substitutes, which will also include on-loan Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Joe Morrell, Sean Williams, Marcus Harness, Reeco Hackett, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, Miquel Azeez, Michael Jacobs, George Hirst.

Bolton team news

Bolton will be without forward Amadou Bakayoko for the trip to Fratton Park.

The former Coventry ace injured his ankle during the Trotters’ 2-2 draw at Gillingham and will not travel south for the game against Pompey.

Former Blues striker Eoin Doyle should be available following illness, though.

He’s currently Bolton’s second highest goalscorer this season with four goals – four less than Oladapo Afolayan’s eight.

Meanwhile, George Johnston should also return despite being withdrawn against Gillingham at half-time with a knee injury.

Predicted line-up: Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Ricardo Almeida Santos, George Johnston, Declan John, MJ Williams, Elias Kachunga, Josh Sheehan Kieran Lee, Oladapo Afolayan, Eoin Doyle. Substitutes: Matt Gilks, Alex Baptiste, Harry Brockbank, George Thomason, Liam Gordon, Will Aimson, Nathan Delfouneso.

They said what?

Danny Cowley

‘We know it won't be easy, we're going to need everybody.

‘The Portsmouth supporters are intelligent enough and know football well enough to know when a team needs them.

‘They've always been this club's 12th man and we have a run of home games – four, potentially five, back-to-back games at Fratton Park that can be a real turning point in our season.

‘It won't be easy, it won't be straightforward, we're not going to go from the moment that we're in to playing brilliantly in one fell swoop.

‘It's something we have to work towards and we're going to need them (the fans) every step of the way because if they can be positive and they can stay with the team, which they've done brilliantly (then brilliant).

‘I mean. what other League One team takes more than 900 away to Accrington on the back of a week that we had?

‘For us, that's truly humbling to see, to have that many supporters make that long journey.

‘If everybody can get in the ground early on Saturday and get right behind the team, I know, together, that we can start to make progress.’

Ian Evatt

‘It’s been a mixed bag, really, similar to us.

‘They’ve had some fantastic results, a 4-0 win against Sunderland, and they’ve had some poor results and I think we’re very, very similar.

‘We’ve had a rough ride lately and I think they have as well, but they’ve got some fantastic players and they’re a very well supported club with a very experienced management team, so a really challenging game.

‘Going to Fratton Park is always a difficult task, so we have to make sure we’re at the top of our game.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 6/5

1-0 7/1, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1

Bolton: 23/10

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Craig Hicks

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P17 W4 D4 L9

League position: (16th – 16 points)

Top Scorer: Marcus Harness (5)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 28 yellow, 1 red

Bolton

Record this season: P19 W7 D6 L6

League position: (13th – 19 points)

Top Scorer: Oladapo Afolayan (8)

Top Assists: Kieran Lee (4)

Discipline: 32 yellow, 0 red

Form guide

Pompey

D 2-2 Accrington (A) – League One

L 4-0 Ipswich (H) – League One

L 4-1 Rotherham (A) – League One

L 2-0 Sutton United (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 4-0 Sunderland (H) – League One

Bolton

D 2-2 Gillingham (H) – League One

L 3-0 Plymouth (A) – League One

L 4-0 Wigan (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

L 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (A) – League One

W 4-1 Liverpool U21 (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

Other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)