Portsmouth v Burton Albion: Joe Morrell appeal fails as Blues make two changes
Pompey go in search of their first league win of 2022 against Burton Albion tonight.
Two late goals denied the Blues that success against Oxford United on Saturday, as Joe Morrell was controversially dismissed at the Kassam Stadium.
Pompey have appealed that decision and are staying tight-lipped over the outcome of the FA hearing over that decision.
That will be confirmed as 6.45pm with the team news from Fratton Park ahead of tonight’s game.
We’ll bring that news first plus all the reaction, video and talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as Danny Cowley’s men go in search of some impetus for a season drifting into obscurity.
LIVE: Portsmouth v Burton
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 19:47
- Team news at 6.45pm - including Joe Morrell latest
Curtis into the box and his effort from 12 yards is deflected wide after just 34 seconds.
Action under way at Fratton - Pompey attacking Milton End
Players on the pitch at Fratton
Shooting drills
Line-up questions
Looks like Pompey continuing with wing-backs. If that is the case the best bet is for Michael Jacobs to drop into midfield, as he did for long periods at Oxford. That would mean Carter, Raggett and Ogilvie at the back with Hume and Romeo wing-backs. That would leave Thompson and Jacobs in the middle with Curtis behind Hirst and Walker leading the line.