Portsmouth v Burton Albion: Joe Morrell appeal fails as Blues make two changes

Pompey go in search of their first league win of 2022 against Burton Albion tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:07 pm
Pompey v Burton

Two late goals denied the Blues that success against Oxford United on Saturday, as Joe Morrell was controversially dismissed at the Kassam Stadium.

Pompey have appealed that decision and are staying tight-lipped over the outcome of the FA hearing over that decision.

That will be confirmed as 6.45pm with the team news from Fratton Park ahead of tonight’s game.

Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as Danny Cowley’s men go in search of some impetus for a season drifting into obscurity.

LIVE: Portsmouth v Burton

Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 19:47

  • Team news at 6.45pm - including Joe Morrell latest
Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 19:47

CHANCE

Curtis into the box and his effort from 12 yards is deflected wide after just 34 seconds.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 19:46

Action under way at Fratton - Pompey attacking Milton End

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 19:44

Players on the pitch at Fratton

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 19:31

Shooting drills

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 19:11

Line-up questions

Looks like Pompey continuing with wing-backs. If that is the case the best bet is for Michael Jacobs to drop into midfield, as he did for long periods at Oxford. That would mean Carter, Raggett and Ogilvie at the back with Hume and Romeo wing-backs. That would leave Thompson and Jacobs in the middle with Curtis behind Hirst and Walker leading the line.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 19:04

Team news reaction

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 18:52

Here’s the Burton line-up

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 18:50

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 18:49

Two changes for Pompey as Walker and Romeo replace Morrell and Freeman

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 18:46

Joe Morrell’s appeal against three-game suspension for Oxford red card is REJECTED

