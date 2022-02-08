Portsmouth v Burton Albion: Joe Morrell appeal latest, team news, video and live commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey go in search of their first league win of 2022 against Burton Albion tonight.
Two late goals denied the Blues that success against Oxford United on Saturday, as Joe Morrell was controversially dismissed at the Kassam Stadium.
Pompey have appealed that decision and are staying tight-lipped over the outcome of the FA hearing over that decision.
That will be confirmed as 6.45pm with the team news from Fratton Park ahead of tonight’s game.
We’ll bring that news first plus all the reaction, video and talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as Danny Cowley’s men go in search of some impetus for a season drifting into obscurity.
LIVE: Portsmouth v Burton
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 17:23
- Team news at 6.45pm - including Joe Morrell latest
Good evening from Fratton!
Danny Cowley has spelt out why Pompey have launched an appeal to have Joe Morrell’s Kassam Stadium red card rescinded.
Pompey entertain Burton Albion tonight still waiting on their first League One victory of 2022.
