Brett Pitman is primed to make his first start of the season against Burton tomorrow night.

The popular forward is set to feature in the number-10 role behind either John Marquis or Ellis Harrison.

After international duty, Ronan Curtis, Craig MacGillivray and Ross McCrorie will all be involved and likely to start.

Ryan Williams and Oli Hawkins could be on the bench for the first time in League One this campaign. They marked their returns from respective quad and foot injuries in the 3-1 victory over Norwich under-21s on Saturday.

Marcus Harness (thigh) won’t face the club he joined Pompey from this summer, however.

Lee Brown (Achilles) remains sidelined along with Bryn Morris (groin) and long-term casualty Jack Whatmough (knee).

Ross McCrorie is back from international duty. Picture: Nigel Keene

Meanwhile, Liam Boyce is a doubt for the Brewers’ trip to Fratton Park.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a recurring hamstring injury in his side’s 0-0 draw with Coventry on Saturday.

Scott Fraser was also replaced midway through the first half against the Sky Blues.

Burton’s five-goal top scorer suffered a dead leg but he could be fit to face Pompey.

Captain Jake Buxton was named on the bench against Coventry following a rib problem, while Nathan Broadhead came on as a substitute following a hip complaint.