Good evening and welcome to Fratton Park as Pompey take on Burton.

The Blues will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to league leaders Plymouth on Saturday, which dropped them to 11th in the table.

A run of three consecutive contests without a win in League One has seen John Mousinho’s men fall 12 points behind the play-offs, with 18 games remaining.

They face a resurgent Burton side who are on a run of three straight victories in the league and have climbed out of the relegation zone in recent weeks.

Pompey will be monitoring Matt Macey ahead of the game after his bout of illness, while Zak Swanson will remain absent after an injury set-back.

Ronan Curtis could make his return to the squad after an ankle issue along with long-term absentee Joe Rafferty - who was the 19th man at Home Park on Saturday.