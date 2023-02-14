Portsmouth v Burton LIVE: Updates, build-up, team news as Blues eye winning return to Fratton Park
Pompey return to action this evening against Burton at Fratton Park.
The Blues will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to league leaders Plymouth on Saturday, which dropped them to 11th in the table.
A run of three consecutive contests without a win in League One has seen John Mousinho’s men fall 12 points behind the play-offs, with 18 games remaining.
They face a resurgent Burton side who are on a run of three straight victories in the league and have climbed out of the relegation zone in recent weeks.
Pompey will be monitoring Matt Macey ahead of the game after his bout of illness, while Zak Swanson will remain absent after an injury set-back.
Ronan Curtis could make his return to the squad after an ankle issue along with long-term absentee Joe Rafferty - who was the 19th man at Home Park on Saturday.
You can follow all the action from Fratton Park as the Blues take on the Brewers, with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Burton
Here’s how we think Pompey could line-up tonight.
Predicted XI: Oluwayemi, Bernard, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Hackett, Bishop, Lane.
Pompey will continue to monitor Matt Macey after his bout of illness.
The goalkeeper missed Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Plymouth with sickness and Mousinho admitted the Luton loanee will face a late call to be available.
The head coach said to The News: ‘Matt’s in contention for tomorrow night. We’re monitoring the situation with Matt, as we would do with any other illness, and making sure he’s 100 per cent if and when he comes back in. That’s the update on Matt.
Zak Swanson has handed Pompey an injury blow after he suffered a set-back in his return from a groin issue.
Mousinho confirmed the news ahead of the game on Monday and didn’t put a timescale on a comeback.
He told The News: ‘There’s other injury news unfortunately – Zak picked up an injury recurrence on Friday which left him out of the squad at the weekend so, again, we’re managing that, making sure that he gets back and he’s fully fit.
‘It’s day to day with Zak, it’s nothing serious but something we’re managing.’
Here’s what John Mousinho had to say ahead of this evening’s contest.
Good evening and welcome to Fratton Park as Pompey take on Burton.
