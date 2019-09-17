Have your say

Pompey host Burton Albion in League One tonight.

It’s the Blues’ first outing in the third tier this month, after games against Southend and Bury fell by the wayside.

Here’s all you need to know going into the game...

Pompey team news

Brett Pitman is primed to make his first start of the season against Burton.

The popular forward is set to feature in the number-10 role behind either John Marquis or Ellis Harrison.

After international duty, Ronan Curtis, Craig MacGillivray and Ross McCrorie will all be involved and likely to start.

Ryan Williams and Oli Hawkins will be on the bench for the first time in League One this campaign after marking their returns from respective quad and foot injuries in the 3-1 victory over Norwich under-21s on Saturday.

Marcus Harness (thigh) won’t face the club he joined Pompey from, however.

Lee Brown (Achilles) remains sidelined, along with Bryn Morris (groin) and long-term casualty Jack Whatmough.

Likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Christian Burgess, Paul Downing, Tom Naylor, Brandon Haunstrup, Ross McCrorie, Ben Close, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis.

Subs: Alex Bass, James Bolton, Anton Walkes, Andy Cannon, Ryan Williams, Oli Hawkins, Ellis Harrison.

Burton team news

Liam Boyce is a doubt for the Brewers’ trip to Fratton Park.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a recurring hamstring injury in his side’s 0-0 draw with Coventry on Saturday.

Scott Fraser was also replaced midway through the first half against the Sky Blues.

Burton’s five-goal top scorer suffered a dead leg but he could be fit to face Pompey.

Captain Jake Buxton was named on the bench against Coventry following a rib problem, while Nathan Broadhead came on as a substitute following a hip complaint.

Likely line-up (4-3-3)

Kieran O’Hara; John Brayson, John-Joe O’Toole, Richard Nartey, Kieran Wallace; Stephen Quinn, Scott Fraser, Ryan Edwards; Nathan Broadhead, Lucas Akins, Oliver Sarkic.

Subs: Jack Livesey, Colin Daniel, Jake Buxton, Reece Hutchinson, David Templeton, Ethan Vale, Joe Sbarra.

Match odds

Pompey: 17/20

1-0 13/2; 2-0 8/1; 2-1 7/1; 3-0 14/1; 3-1 12/1; 3-2 20/1

Burton: 3/1

1-0 11/1; 2-0 22/1; 2-1 11/1; 3-0 55/1; 3-1 33/1; 3-2 33/1

Draw: 13/5

0-0 11/1; 1-1 11/2; 2-2 12/1; 3-3 50/1

Referee

Craig Hicks (Surrey)

Other games

Tonight (7.45pm kick offs unless stated)

Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United (8pm), Bristol Rovers v Gillingham, Coventry City v AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool, MK Dons v Ipswich Town, Rochdale v Lincoln City, Shrewsbury Town v Southend United, Sunderland v Rotherham United, Tranmere Rovers v Peterborough United. Wycombe Wanderers v Accrington Stanley,

Head to head

Pompey

P9 W5 D2 L2

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (4)

Most assists: John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Brandon Haunstrup (all 2)

Most games: Tom Naylor and Paul Downing (both 8)

Burton

P10 W6 D2 L2

Top scorer: Scott Fraser (5)

Most assists: Scott Fraser (3)

Most games: Kieran O’Hara, Scott Fraser, John Brayford, Ryan Edwards, Kieran Wallace, Lucas Akins (all 10)

Form guide

Pompey

W 3-1 Norwich under-21s (H) EFL Trophy

W 1-0 Crawley (H) EFL Trophy

D 1-1 Blackpool (A) League One

W 2-0 QPR (A) Carabao Cup

D 3-3 Coventry (H) League One

Burton

D 0-0 Coventry (H) League One

W 3-1 Crewe (A) EFL Trophy

W 2-0 Bristol Rovers (H) League One

W 4-0 Morecambe (H) Carabao Cup

D 0-0 Shrewsbury (A) League One