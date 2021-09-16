Portsmouth v Cambridge early team news ahead of League One game at Fratton Park
Pompey are reporting no fresh injury concerns ahead of Cambridge United’s visit to Fratton Park.
And that means Danny Cowley enjoys another clean bill of health, with youngsters Liam Vincent (shin) and Jayden Reid (knee) the only two remaining absent from the first-team picture because of long-term injuries.
Cowley has a headache, though, as he attempts to find a solution to a three-match losing run in all competitions – and a barren run in front of goal in the league that sees the Blues without a notch in three outings.
Ronan Curtis is expected to return to the side in a bid to aid that, while Ellis Harrison will be hoping for the chance to start up top ahead of John Marquis.
Cowley could also make a change in midfield, having opted for Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe in recent games.
U’s boss Mark Bonner looks set to have an almost full-strength squad to chose from for the trip to Fratton Park.
Apart from long-term absentee Greg Taylor, Cambridge have no new injury concerns, while Leon Davies is edging nearer to a return following hip surgery.
That leaves Bonner with his own selection dilemma in the wake of last Saturday’s 5-1 thumping at home at the hands of Lincoln.
However, he said he would not overreacted to that loss.
He told Cambridgeshire Live: ‘We’ll pick a team we think is the right way to go, in terms of shape, system, style and individuals, to give us the best chance of winning.
‘That can be the same 11 in a different shape, or it could be certain different players changing, and changes along the way, so we’re obviously not going to give that away, but we’ve got that flexibility, which I think is really important to us.’