Portsmouth v Cambridge early team news ahead of League One game at Fratton Park

And that means Danny Cowley enjoys another clean bill of health, with youngsters Liam Vincent (shin) and Jayden Reid (knee) the only two remaining absent from the first-team picture because of long-term injuries.

Cowley has a headache, though, as he attempts to find a solution to a three-match losing run in all competitions – and a barren run in front of goal in the league that sees the Blues without a notch in three outings.

Ronan Curtis is expected to return to the side in a bid to aid that, while Ellis Harrison will be hoping for the chance to start up top ahead of John Marquis.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley could also make a change in midfield, having opted for Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe in recent games.

U’s boss Mark Bonner looks set to have an almost full-strength squad to chose from for the trip to Fratton Park.

Apart from long-term absentee Greg Taylor, Cambridge have no new injury concerns, while Leon Davies is edging nearer to a return following hip surgery.

That leaves Bonner with his own selection dilemma in the wake of last Saturday’s 5-1 thumping at home at the hands of Lincoln.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

However, he said he would not overreacted to that loss.

He told Cambridgeshire Live: ‘We’ll pick a team we think is the right way to go, in terms of shape, system, style and individuals, to give us the best chance of winning.