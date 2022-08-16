Portsmouth v Cambridge LIVE: Danny Cowley makes three changes as floodlit football returns to Fratton Park
Floodlit football returns to Fratton Park this evening as Pompey take on Cambridge in League One.
Albeit in much cooler conditions than Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cheltenham, Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.
It’ll be another tough test for the Blues as they welcome Mark Bonner’s side, who currently sit sixth in the table after a promising start to the campaign.
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 19:56
- Floodlit football returns to Fratton Park for the first time this season.
- Lowery, Curtis and Dale replace Jacobs, Thompson and Hackett in starting XI.
- Danny Cowley makes three changes from side that beat Cheltenham on Saturday
Joe Ironside is judged to have handled the ball by the referee and Pompey win a free-kick in their box.
First shot of the evening comes from Curtis who cuts in from the left but drags his shot wide.
Rafferty finds space on the right and tries to whip in a corner but the U’s clear well.
The corner comes to nothing and the Blues clear well.
Great defensive work from Dale and Rafferty closing down O’Neil but the Blues do concede a corner.
Blues a bit sloppy in possession early on. Can’t really find too many accurate passes.
Chris Pollard the referee is now giving Danny Cowley a bit of a telling off after he had words with the fourth official.
Eary booking for the visitors. Liam O’Neil is booked for a very late challenge on Tom Lowery.
We’re under way at Fratton Park.
Here come the teams.