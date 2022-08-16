Portsmouth v Cambridge LIVE: Danny Cowley makes three changes as floodlit football returns to Fratton Park

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albeit in much cooler conditions than Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cheltenham, Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

It’ll be another tough test for the Blues as they welcome Mark Bonner’s side, who currently sit sixth in the table after a promising start to the campaign.

We’ll have gossip, team news, video and more as we build-up to kick-off before the game gets under way at 7.45pm where we provide live commentary throughout the evening.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...