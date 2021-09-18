Portsmouth v Cambridge United: team news, predicted XIs, match odds, referee, form guides and key stats
Pompey play host to Cambridge United at Fratton Park as they bid to return to winning ways.
Here’s all you need to know about the game ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off.
Pompey team news
Pompey are reporting no fresh injury concerns ahead of Cambridge United’s visit to Fratton Park.
And that means Danny Cowley enjoys another clean bill of health, with youngsters Liam Vincent (shin) and Jayden Reid (knee) the only two remaining absent from the first-team picture.
Cowley has a headache, though, as he attempts to find a solution to a three-match losing run in all competitions – and a barren run in front of goal in the league that sees the Blues without a notch in three outings.
Ronan Curtis is expected to return to the side in a bid to aid that, while Ellis Harrison will be hoping for the chance to start up top ahead of John Marquis.
Cowley could also make a change in midfield, having opted for Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe in recent games.
Predicted line-up
Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Lee Brown, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Miguel Azeez, Marcus Harness, Ellis Harrison, Ronan Curtis. Subs: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Connor Ogilvie, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, John Marquis, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.
Cambridge United team news
U’s boss Mark Bonner looks set to have an almost full-strength squad to chose from for the trip to Fratton Park.
Apart from long-term absentee Greg Taylor, Cambridge have no new injury concerns, while Leon Davies is edging nearer to a return following hip surgery.
That leaves Bonner with a selection dilemma in the wake of last Saturday’s 5-1 thumping at home at the hands of Lincoln.
However, he said he would not overreacted to that loss.
He told Cambridgeshire Live: ‘We’ll pick a team we think is the right way to go, in terms of shape, system, style and individuals, to give us the best chance of winning.
‘That can be the same 11 in a different shape, or it could be certain different players changing, and changes along the way, so we’re obviously not going to give that away, but we’ve got that flexibility, which I think is really important to us.’
Predicted line-up
Dimitar Mitov, George Williams, Jack Iredale, Lloyd Jones, Conor Masterson, Paul Digby, James Brophy, Liam O’Neil, Wes Hoolahan, Joe Ironside, Jack Lankester. Subs: Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jubril Adesope Okedina, Shilow Tracey, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Sam Smith, Harvey Knibbs.
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Pompey: 13/20
1-0 6/1, 2-0 7/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1
Cambridge United: 17/4
1-0 12/1, 2-0 25/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1
Draw: 14/5
0-0 10/1, 1-1 13/2, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1
Referee
Gavin Ward
Key Stats (all competitions)
Pompey
Record this season - P8: W3, D1, L4
League position: 11th (10 points)
Top Scorer: Ellis Harrison (3)
Most Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)
Discipline: 8 Yellow, 1 Red
Cambridge United
Record this season - P9: W4, D2, L3
League position: 16th (8 points)
Top Scorer: Joe Ironside (4)
Most Assists: Wes Hoolahan (3)
Discipline: 17 Yellow, 0 Red
Form guide
Pompey
L 1-0 MK Dons (A) – League One
L 5-3 AFC Wimbledon (A) – Papa John’s Trophy
L 1-0 Wigan (A) - League One
D 0-0 Doncaster (A) - League One
W 1-0 Shrewsbury (H) - League One
Cambridge United
L 5-1 Lincoln (H) – League One
W 4-1 Oxford United (H) – Papa John’s Trophy
W 1-0 Bolton (H) – League One
L 3-1 Millwall (A) – Carabao Cup
W 3-0 Burton (H) – League One
Other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)
Accrington Stanley v Wigan Athletic, AFC Wimbledon v Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers v Rotherham United, Cheltenham Town v Oxford United, Crewe Alexandra v Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe, Fleetwood Town v Sunderland, Gillingham v MK Dons, Lincoln City v Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury Town, Wycombe Wanderers v Charlton Athletic.