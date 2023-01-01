Portsmouth v Charlton LIVE: Updates, build-up & team news as Blues get the New Year under way at Fratton Park
Pompey kick-off 2023 at Fratton Park as they welcome Charlton in League One.
The Blues will be looking to start the New Year off with a bang as they go in search for their first league win in eight matches.
This has seen them slip to 10th in League One as pressure continues to heap on Danny Cowley’s side.
The head coach delivered positive injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest with Colby Bishop and Clark Robertson hoping to be fit, while Jay Mingi could return from illness.
Charlton have had a slow start to the campaign as they sit 18th in the table and recently appointed Dean Holden as their new boss in December after sacking Ben Garner.
You can follow all the build-up before we provide live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.
Here’s how we predict Pompey could line-up this afternoon.
Griffiths, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Swanson, Morrell, Pack, Hume, Dale, Scarlett, Bishop.
Good afternoon and Happy New Year from Fratton Park as Pompey take on Charlton in League One.
