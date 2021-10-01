Portsmouth v Cheltenham: confirmed - game to be rescheduled following international call-ups

Pompey’s League One home match against Cheltenham – which was scheduled to take place at Fratton Park on Saturday, October 9 – has been postponed due to international call-ups.

By The Sports Desk
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:29 am

Midfielder Joe Morrell has been selected for the Wales squad that will travel to Czech Republic and Estonia for World Cup qualifiers.

And goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will be hoping to continue his good form for Republic of Ireland against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Meanwhile,this morning, Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez was named in the England under-20 squad for matches against Italy and Czech Republic.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A new date for the Cheltenham game will be announced in due course and tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid.

Pompey have had to reschedule their Fratton Park game against Cheltenham. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
League OnePompeyPortsmouth