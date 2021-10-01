Portsmouth v Cheltenham: confirmed - game to be rescheduled following international call-ups
Pompey’s League One home match against Cheltenham – which was scheduled to take place at Fratton Park on Saturday, October 9 – has been postponed due to international call-ups.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:29 am
Midfielder Joe Morrell has been selected for the Wales squad that will travel to Czech Republic and Estonia for World Cup qualifiers.
And goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will be hoping to continue his good form for Republic of Ireland against Azerbaijan and Qatar.
Meanwhile,this morning, Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez was named in the England under-20 squad for matches against Italy and Czech Republic.
A new date for the Cheltenham game will be announced in due course and tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid.