Have your say

Pompey bid to continue their League One promotion charge against Coventry today (12.30pm).

Here’s all the key information ahead of the Fratton Park clash…

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett has to decide whether he’ll reinstall Ronan Curtis on the left wing.

The Irishman was dropped to the bench for Gareth Evans in Good Friday’s 2-1 victory at Burton.

However, Curtis made an impact when he replaced Evans in the 76th minute, with his cross leading to Matt Clarke’s stoppage-time winner.

The Pompey boss may also add fresh legs into his line-up, depending how players have recovered from the Pirelli Road triumph.

Dion Donohue and Lloyd Isgrove (both groin) remain sidelined.

They could be fit for the trip to Sunderland on Saturday, however.

Likely line-up (4-2-3-1)

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe, Brett Pitman, Ronan Curtis, Oli Hawkins

Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup, Bryn Morris, Gareth Evans, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Omar Bogle

Coventry team news

Brandon Mason is a doubt for Mark Robins' side.

The left-back limped out of the Sky Blues’ 5-4 win against Sunderland.

Jordan Willis made his comeback to the bench in Coventry’s 2-0 win over Bradford on Good Friday.

The centre-half had missed the past two games with a knee problem but was an unused substitute against the Bantams.

Tom Bayliss is out for the remainder of the season with a broken wrist, while David Meyler hasn’t featured since dislocating his shoulder in the goalless draw with Bristol Rovers earlier this month.

Likely line-up (4-2-3-1)

Lee Burge, Dujon Sterling, Tom Davies, Dominic Hyam, Sam McCallum, Liam Kelly, Luke Thomas, Jordan Shipley, Jordy Hiwula, Amadou Bakayoko, Bright Enobakhare

Subs: Corey Addai, Jordan Willis, Junior Brown, Zain Westbrooke, Charlie Wakefield, Jordan Ponticelli, Conor Chaplin

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)



Pompey stats

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (16)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (12)

Most games: Matt Clarke (54)

Won, 34, Drawn 13, Lost 9

Pompey form

W – 2-1 – Burton (A) League One, April 19

W – 4-1 – Rochdale (H) League One, April 13

W – 3-2 – Wycombe (A) League One, April 6

D – 2-2 – Sunderland (N) EFL Trophy, March 31

W – 2-0 – Shrewsbury (A) League One, March 23

Coventry stats

Top scorer: Jordy Hiwula (12)

Most assists: Luke Thomas (5)

Most games: Luke Thomas and Tom Bayliss (41)

Won 18, Drawn 11, Lost 19

Coventry form

W – 2-0 – Bradford (H) League One, April 19

W – 5-4 – Sunderland (A) League One, April 13

D – 0-0 – Bristol Rovers (H) League One, April 6

D – 2-2 – Barnsley (A) League One, March 30

L – 0-1 – Oxford (H) League One, March 23

Pompey odds

To win: 6/10

1-0 5/1, 2-0 6/1, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 8/1, 3-1 8/1, 3-2 18/1

Coventry odds

To win: 10/3

1-0 7/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 25/1

Draw: 11/5

0-0 13/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 10/1, 3-3 28/1

Other games

Today (all 3pm kick-offs unless stated): Southend v Burton Albion (1pm), Blackpool v Fleetwood Town, Bradford City v Gillingham, Bristol Rovers v Rochdale, Charlton Athletic v Scunthorpe United, Peterborough v Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley, Shrewsbury v Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers v Walsall.

Tomorrow: Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley, Luton Town v AFC Wimbledon