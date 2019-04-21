Kenny Jackett has to decide whether he’ll reinstall Ronan Curtis on the left wing against Coventry tomorrow (12.30pm).

The Irishman was dropped to the bench for Gareth Evans in Good Friday’s 2-1 victory at Burton.

Ronan Curtis made an impact when he came on against Burton. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

However, Curtis made an impact when he replaced Evans in the 76th minute, with his cross leading to Matt Clarke’s stoppage-time winner.

The Pompey boss may also add fresh legs into his line-up, depending how players have recovered from the Pirelli Road triumph.

Dion Donohue and Lloyd Isgrove (both groin) remain sidelined.

They could be fit for the trip to Sunderland on Saturday, however.

Meanwhile. Brandon Mason remains a doubt for Mark Robins' visitors.

The left-back limped out of the Sky Blues’ 5-4 win against Sunderland earlier this month.

Jordan Willis made his comeback to the bench in Coventry’s 2-0 win over Bradford on Good Friday.

The centre-half had missed the past two games with a knee problem but was an unused substitute against the Bantams.

Tom Bayliss is out for the remainder of the season with a broken wrist, while David Meyler hasn’t featured since dislocating his shoulder in the goalless draw with Bristol Rovers on April 6.