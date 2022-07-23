Portsmouth v Coventry City: Live build-up, commentary, pics and vid as Blues return to redeveloped Fratton Park

Championship Coventry City provide the opposition, with just a mid-week Pompey XI game at Barnet to come before the League One kick-off at Sheffield Wednesday.
It will also be a return to PO4 with pre-season on the road today as the £11.5m Fratton redevelopment continues.
The match will act as an opportunity for the South Stand to gain its safety certificate after its refurbishment, with just that and the North Stand open.
We’ll be building up to clash with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as fan likely get their first glimpse of new signing Colby Bishop.
LIVE: Pompey v Coventry
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 12:05
Eyes on the grand, old gal
Of course a big attraction of this game is to have a nose at what Fratton looks like after the summer redevelopment work as part of its £11.5m overhaul. Work has focussed on the South Stand and North Stand, with supporters getting the chance to check out their seats and all the additonal work carried out.
Fratton in the sunshine!
