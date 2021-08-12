Portsmouth v Crewe Alexandra: Can I watch the match online? Live stream, tickets and injury news

Pompey welcome Crewe to Fratton Park this weekend. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Pompey opened their new campaign with a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town, with Lee Brown scoring the only goal of the game.

Pompey were on the road again midweek as they took on Millwall in the Carabao Cup and will now be looking forward to being back on home turf.

Danny Cowley' s side take on Crewe in a 3pm kick-off this Saturday.

Danny Cowley claps the away fans following the Carabao Cup First Round match between Millwall and Portsmouth (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Matchday Two’s fixtures also include Burton Albion v Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United.

How can I watch Portsmouth v Crewe Alexandra?

As fans are now returning to stadiums, EFL regulations for live streaming has changed. Check out the website here for more information.

If you are unable to watch the match then you can also listen to the full match commentary on Express FM and BBC Radio Solent.

Shaun Williams made his Pompey league debut against Millwall. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Quest will continue to be the home for highlights of all EFL matches – broadcast at 9pm on Saturdays – and Pompey will also upload their own highlights to their YouTube channel.

You can also visit our website to keep up to date with our live blog, match reaction and analysis.

Can I still buy match tickets?

Fans can still buy tickets for their first home league game of the season via Pompey’s website.

Tickets are priced at £24 for adults, £18 for seniors, £16 for a ‘young person’ and £7 for juniors.

Injury news

Pompey handed Shaun Williams his competitive debut against Millwall despite missing out on their league opener with an injury.

If back to full fitness the midfielder could make an appearance at Fratton Park this weekend.

Meanwhile Paul Downing may return to the matchday squad after Cowley reported he was returning to full fitness prior to their Carabao Cup fixture.