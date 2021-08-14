Portsmouth v Crewe: Early team news, predicted XIs, form guides and key stats

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm.

Pompey team news

Pompey will likely hand a debut to new-boy Joe Morrell, which could mean a switch to a 4-3-3 formation as he partners Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams in midfield.

That could then see Gassan Ahadme drop to the bench, with Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Marcus Harness the three forwards up front.

Lee Brown should return at left-back after sitting out Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Millwall – as should Kieron Freeman after Callum Johnson was given the nod at right-back at The Den.

Johnson picked up a straight red card in that game – a decision Pompey appealed.

However, their efforts to overturn the ruling was rejected, meaning the defender starts an automatic three-match ban.

Predicted line-up

Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Lee Brown, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Gavin Bazunu, Connor Ogilvie, Haji Mnoga, George Hirst, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Crewe team news

Crewe need to check on goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen ahead of their trip to Fratton Park.

He aggravated a quad muscle in the Railwaymen’s 1-0 win over Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup in midweek and is a doubt.

Definitely out is defender Billy Sass-Davies, who picked up a red card in that victory at the Victoria Ground.

Crewe are likely to hand a debut to new-signing Terrell Thomas after he arrived on a free transfer this week following the expiry of his contract at Wimbledon.

Winger Charlie Kirk won’t be involved, though, after he completed a move to Charlton for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal with the Addicks

Predicted line-up

Dave Richards, Kayne Ramsay, Luke Offord, Terrell Thomas, Callum McFadzean, Oli Finney, Luke Murphy, Josh Lundstram, Callum Ainley, Owen Dale, Mikael Mandron. Subs: Will Jaaskelainen, Rio Adebisi, Donervon Daniels, Travis Johnson, Shaun MacDonald, Chris Long, Chris Porter.

Match-day odds (bet365)

Pompey: 3/4

1-0 6/1, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 25/1

Crewe: 7/2

1-0 11/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 11/4

0-0 10/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Will Finnie

Key stats

Pompey

Top scorer: Lee Brown and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (both 1)

Possession enjoyed this season: 43.5 per cent

Shots: 18

Shots on target: 5

Shots against: 21

Crewe

Top scorer: Mikael Mandron and Callum Ainley (both 1)

Possession enjoyed this season: 46 per cent

Shots: 13

Shots on target: 5

Shots against 29

Form guide

Pompey – past five games (including friendlies)

L 2-1 Millwall (A) – Carabao Cup

W 1-0 Fleetwood (A) – League One

W 1-0 Bournemouth U21s (A) – friendly

W 2-0 Peterborough (H) – friendly

L 2-0 Chelsea U23s (A) – friendly

Crewe – past five games (including friendlies)

W 1-0 Hartlepool (A) – Carabao Cup

D 1-1 Cheltenham (H) – League One

L 2-1 Oldham (A) – Friendly

D 2-2 Nottingham Forest (H) – Friendly

D 1-1 Kidsgrove Athletic (A) – Friendly

Other fixtures

