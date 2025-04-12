Portsmouth v Derby County early team and injury news as 17 out and 2 doubts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 12th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey welcome relegation rivals Derby County to Fratton Park this afternoon.

A sell-out crowd is expected at PO4 today, with the Blues looking to continue their impressive run at home where they’ve won 10 of their past 14 games.

After the midweek defeat to Coventry, John Mousinho’s men now sit just three points above the bottom three ahead of today’s crucial clash against the Rams.

John Eustace’s men are in impressive form, winning four of their previous six matches and make the trip to the south coast off the back of a 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Three points could prove pivotal in Pompey’s battle for safety and move six points clear of the relegation zone should they pick up maximum points.

Here’s the team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s Championship contest.

Pompey v Derby early team and injury news

Mousinho said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Derby game that Lang is progressing well with his hamstring issue. Although signs remain positive, the Blues’ top scorer this season will not return for the final five games.

The winger has been out since January after sustaining a hamstring injury and will be out for the season.

No timescale on a return for the right-back as of yet, having missed Pompey’s previous two games with a heel problem.

