A sell-out crowd is expected at PO4 today, with the Blues looking to continue their impressive run at home where they’ve won 10 of their past 14 games.
After the midweek defeat to Coventry, John Mousinho’s men now sit just three points above the bottom three ahead of today’s crucial clash against the Rams.
John Eustace’s men are in impressive form, winning four of their previous six matches and make the trip to the south coast off the back of a 0-0 draw with Burnley.
Three points could prove pivotal in Pompey’s battle for safety and move six points clear of the relegation zone should they pick up maximum points.
Here’s the team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s Championship contest.
Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth v Derby County: Two changes in Jordan Cross' predicted line-up for crucial Championship survival clash
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.