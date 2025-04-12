A sell-out crowd is expected at PO4 today, with the Blues looking to continue their impressive run at home where they’ve won 10 of their past 14 games.

After the midweek defeat to Coventry, John Mousinho’s men now sit just three points above the bottom three ahead of today’s crucial clash against the Rams.

John Eustace’s men are in impressive form, winning four of their previous six matches and make the trip to the south coast off the back of a 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Here’s the team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s Championship contest.

1 . Pompey v Derby early team and injury news Pompey v Derby early team and injury news | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Callum Lang - Out Mousinho said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Derby game that Lang is progressing well with his hamstring issue. Although signs remain positive, the Blues’ top scorer this season will not return for the final five games. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Corey Blackett-Taylor - Out The winger has been out since January after sustaining a hamstring injury and will be out for the season. | Getty Images Photo Sales