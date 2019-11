Pompey’s Sky Bet League One home fixture against Fleetwood has been postponed.

The Cod Army exercised their right to call off the game – scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 16 – after having three players selected for international duty.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course and tickets already purchased will remain valid.

Pompey’s next home match will now be the rearranged League One clash with Rotherham on Tuesday, November 26 (7.45pm kick-off).