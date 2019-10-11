Have your say

Ellis Harrison is challenging for a Pompey starting spot against Gillingham.

The striker staked a claim to feature from the outset for just the third time in League One after netting the Blues’ winner at Doncaster last weekend.

Harrison replaced John Marquis at half-time at the Keepmoat Stadium and headed home in stoppage-time to deliver Kenny Jackett's men a 2-1 success.

With the summer signing from Ipswich scoring his fifth of the season, it could earn him a place in Pompey's XI.

Marquis is fit to feature against the Gills after bruising a toe at Donny.

Ronan Curtis has been given permission to play by the Republic of Ireland, despite pulling out of their squad for forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

The winger picked up a hamstring injury and was not included to face Doncaster.

Craig MacGillivray misses the clash as he’s on international duty with Scotland, while Ross McCrorie is away with the under-21s.

Meanwhile, Steve Evans is expected to make a number of changes for Gillingham's trip to Fratton Park.

The Gills had a much different look in the 4-0 Leasing.com Trophy defeat at Ipswich on Tuesday.

But Evans is likely to restore the majority team that were 3-1 victors over Southend in League One last weekend.

That will mean former Pompey loanee Staurt O’Keefe will feature.