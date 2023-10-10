News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth v Gillingham live score and updates from EFL Trophy

Pompey entertain League Two Gillingham in the EFL Trophy at Fratton Park tonight.
By Mark McMahon
Published 10th Oct 2023, 19:26 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 21:14 BST
John Mousinho has made six changes to the side that beat Port Vale in League One on Saturday.

And included in the match-day squad is several Academy youngsters who will be keen to earn some much-needed first-team minutes to aid their development.

Keep up to date with all the action here as the Blues look to maintain their unbeaten start in this year’s competition.

Pompey v Gillingham

21:40 BST

Full-time

Pompey 5-1 Gillingham

21:38 BST

Fine save from Schofield

Jayden Clarke finds himself through on goal. The angle is tight, though, and Schofield stays big and imposing to divert the shot wide for a corner, which comes to nothing.

21:35 BST

6 minutes of time added on

We’ve got six more bonus minutes of action to enjoy here!

21:33 BST

Free=kick Pompey

Morrell plays a neat 1-2 with Aston but is stopped in his tracks as he looks to break into the Gillingham penalty area. Towler’s header from the cross goes wide.

21:31 BST

Whyte chance

Gavin Whyte gets a chance to add his name to the scoresheet but he sees his shot from the penalty spot blocked by a Gillingham leg.

21:30 BST

21:29 BST

Kamara scores worldieKamara scores worldie
21:28 BST

Formation

Mottoh is playing out on the left, with Aston playing just ahead of Stevenson and Morrell in midfield.

21:26 BST

Substitutions for Pompey

81mins: Youingster Mitch Aston is handed his Pompey debut as he comes in for the excellent Sparkes.

Koby Mottoh is also introduced to the action as he replaces Christian Saydee.

It’s good to see some Pompey youngsters get their chance.

21:25 BST
