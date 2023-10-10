Portsmouth v Gillingham live score and updates from EFL Trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
And included in the match-day squad is several Academy youngsters who will be keen to earn some much-needed first-team minutes to aid their development.
Keep up to date with all the action here as the Blues look to maintain their unbeaten start in this year’s competition.
Pompey v Gillingham
Key Events
- Toni Anjorin gives Pompey an 11th-minute lead
- Jonny Williams with the equaliser for Gillingham on the stroke of half-time
- Ben Stevenson restores Pompey’s lead immediately after the break
- Kusini Yengi hands the Blues a two-goal cushion with bullet header
- Kamara adds a fourth
- Towler scores on his return
Full-time
Pompey 5-1 Gillingham
Fine save from Schofield
Jayden Clarke finds himself through on goal. The angle is tight, though, and Schofield stays big and imposing to divert the shot wide for a corner, which comes to nothing.
6 minutes of time added on
We’ve got six more bonus minutes of action to enjoy here!
Free=kick Pompey
Morrell plays a neat 1-2 with Aston but is stopped in his tracks as he looks to break into the Gillingham penalty area. Towler’s header from the cross goes wide.
Whyte chance
Gavin Whyte gets a chance to add his name to the scoresheet but he sees his shot from the penalty spot blocked by a Gillingham leg.
Formation
Mottoh is playing out on the left, with Aston playing just ahead of Stevenson and Morrell in midfield.
Substitutions for Pompey
81mins: Youingster Mitch Aston is handed his Pompey debut as he comes in for the excellent Sparkes.
Koby Mottoh is also introduced to the action as he replaces Christian Saydee.
It’s good to see some Pompey youngsters get their chance.