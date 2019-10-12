Portsmouth v Gillingham: LIVE updates as Blues dominate early stages of Fratton Park clash Pompey take on Gillingham at Fratton Park Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s League One clash against Gillingham. Simply hit refresh and scroll down to get the latest match action... Former Portsmouth midfielder signs for Swindon after having contract terminated by Mansfield John Marquis dropped as Portsmouth make two changes against Gillingham