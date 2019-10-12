Have your say

Pompey welcome Gillingham to Fratton Park on Saturday on the back of successive League One wins.

The Blues have beaten Bolton and Doncaster in their past two league outings and are looking to make it a hat-trick of victories when they entertain the Gills.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game...

Pompey team news

Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Tom Naylor are all available for the hosts, having all trained on Thursday and yesterday.

Curtis has been given permission to play by the Republic of Ireland, despite pulling out of their squad for forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

Ronan Curtis in action against Gillingham last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

The winger picked up a hamstring injury on the eve of last Saturday’s win at Doncaster Rovers.

Yet he was given the go ahead to resume training, after a scan earlier this week came back all clear.

Marquis bruised a toe in the visit to the Keepmoat Stadium, while Naylor had been suffering from a couple of knocks.

Craig MacGillivray is away on Scotland duty, meaning there’ll be a second Football League appearance for Alex Bass.

Brandon Hanlan

Ross McCrorie is on international duty with Scotland under-21s.

Likely line up

Alex Bass, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Marcus Harness, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Ronan Curtis, Brett Pitman, John Marquis.

Subs: Luke McGee, Paul Downing, Brandon Haunstrup, Andy Cannon, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison, Gareth Evans.

Gillingham team news

Steve Evans is expected to make a number of changes for Gillingham's trip to Fratton Park on Saturday.

The Gills had a much different look in the 4-0 Leasing.com Trophy defeat at Ipswich on Tuesday.

Evans made 10 changes for the cup loss against Paul Lambert's men.

But the Gills are likely to restore the majority team that were 3-1 victors over Southend in League One on Saturday when they visit Fratton Park.

Likely line up

Jack Bonham, Barry Fuller, Max Ehmer, Connor Ogilvie, Thomas O'Connor, Stuart O'Keefe, Alfie Jones, Mark Byrne, Olly Lee, Brandon Hanlan, Mikael Ndjoli.

Subs: Joe Walsh, Mikael Mandron, Regan Charles-Cook, Ben Pringle, Mark Marshall, Alex Jakubiak, Jack Tucker.

Match odds

Pompey: 7/10

1-0 6/1, 2-0 7/1, 2-1 13/2, 3-0 12/1, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 22/1

Gillingham: 19/5

1-0 12/1, 2-0 25/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 70/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 27/10

0-0 10/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 55/1

Referee

Graham Salisbury

Other games

Saturday (all 3pm kick-offs)

Blackpool v Rotherham United, Bristol Rovers v MK Dons, Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United v Lincoln City, Rochdale v Accrington Stanley, Southend United v AFC Wimbledon.

Head to head

Pompey

P15 W7, D4, L4

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (5)

Most yellow cards: Tom Naylor (3)

Most shots: Ronan Curtis (42)

Gillingham

P14 W3, D5, L6

Top scorer: Alex Jakubiak (4)

Most yellow cards: Barry Fuller (4)

Most shots: Brandon Hanlan (25)

Form guide

Pompey

D 2-2 Oxford Utd (A) EFL Trophy

W 2-1 Doncaster (A) League One

W 1-0 Bolton (H) League One

L 4-0 Southampton (H) Carabao Cup

1-0 Wycombe (A) League One

Gillingham

L 4-0 Ipswich (A) EFL Trophy

W 3-1 Southend (H) League One

L 3-0 Oxford Utd (A) League One

L 1-0 Ipswich (H) League One

D 1-1 Bristol Rovers (A) League One