Portsmouth v Gillingham: team news, predicted XIs, form guides, odds and key stats

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley has to decide how to tackle not having any fit specialist central defenders to choose from at Gillingham.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key defender Sean Raggett serves a one-game ban for picking up a fifth yellow card of the season at Lincon.

With Paul Downing (calf) and Clark Robertson (hip) are both sidelined through injury, and Haji Mnoga is unavailable as part of the terms of his loan move from Bromley.

Solutions could involve bringing Lee Brown into the back three after his ban, dropping in Shaun Williams from midfield or going to a back four.

Striker John Marquis could be back after a tendon injury but Ryan Tunnicliffe (hamstring) remains out of contention.

Top scorer Vadaine Oliver is one of the many players sidelined for Gillingham. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Pompey: Bazunu; Freeman, Ogilvie, Brown; Romeo, Williams, Morrell, Hackett; Harness; Hirst, Curtis. Subs: Bass, Vincent, Thompson, Jacobs, Azeez, Ahadme, Harrison.

Gillingham team news

Gillingham are facing an injury crisis boss Steve Evans has branded the worst he’s ever experienced in management.

The Gills had eight players missing as they lost against Cheltenham on Tuesday night, and could name only five subs.

But Evans has stated there were several players who featured in that game who shouldn’t have been on the pitch, as they carried their own problems.

Captain Kyle Dempsey was expected to have an op this week for a cartilage issue, while top scorer Vadaine Oliver is out for another month after being forced off against Sheffield Wednesday.

Former Pompey midfielder Stuart O’Keefe is expected to feature for the home side at Priestfield, after a one-game ban.

Gillingham: Cumming; Jackson, Ehmer, Tucker, McKenzie; Adshead, O’Keefe; Lintott, Lee, Carayol; Akinde. Subs: Chapman, Sithole, Akehurst, Phillips, Gbode, Gale.

Matchday odds (Sky Bet)

Pompey: 5/6

1-0 11/2, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 22/1

Gillingham 16/5

1-0 10/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 12/1, 3-0 66/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 66/1

Referee

Dean Whitestone

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P24 W10 D5 L9

League position: (ninth – 29 points)

Top Scorer: Marcus Harness (9)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 34 yellow, 1 red

Gillingham

Record this season: P25 W4 D10 L11

League position: (20th – 17 points)

Top Scorer: Danny Lloyd (three)

Top Assists: Danny Lloyd/John Akinde (two)

Discipline: 49 yellow, 3 red

Form guide

Pompey

W 3-0 Lincoln City (A) - League One

W 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) - League One

W 1-0 Wycombe (A) – League One

W 3-0 Crystal Palace U21 (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 1-0 Harrow Borough (H) – FA Cup

Gillingham

L 2-0 Chelteham (H) – League One

L 2-0 Crewe (A) – League One

L 1-0 Chelteham (A) - FA Cup

D 1-1 Sheff Wed (A) League One

D 1-1 Cheltenham (D) FA Cup

Other fixtures

Today (3pm kick-offs unless stated)