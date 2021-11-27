Portsmouth v Gillingham: team news, predicted XIs, form guides, odds and key stats
Pompey look to continue their fine form as they go to Gillingham today.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).
Pompey team news
Danny Cowley has to decide how to tackle not having any fit specialist central defenders to choose from at Gillingham.
Key defender Sean Raggett serves a one-game ban for picking up a fifth yellow card of the season at Lincon.
With Paul Downing (calf) and Clark Robertson (hip) are both sidelined through injury, and Haji Mnoga is unavailable as part of the terms of his loan move from Bromley.
Solutions could involve bringing Lee Brown into the back three after his ban, dropping in Shaun Williams from midfield or going to a back four.
Striker John Marquis could be back after a tendon injury but Ryan Tunnicliffe (hamstring) remains out of contention.
Pompey: Bazunu; Freeman, Ogilvie, Brown; Romeo, Williams, Morrell, Hackett; Harness; Hirst, Curtis. Subs: Bass, Vincent, Thompson, Jacobs, Azeez, Ahadme, Harrison.
Gillingham team news
Gillingham are facing an injury crisis boss Steve Evans has branded the worst he’s ever experienced in management.
The Gills had eight players missing as they lost against Cheltenham on Tuesday night, and could name only five subs.
But Evans has stated there were several players who featured in that game who shouldn’t have been on the pitch, as they carried their own problems.
Captain Kyle Dempsey was expected to have an op this week for a cartilage issue, while top scorer Vadaine Oliver is out for another month after being forced off against Sheffield Wednesday.
Former Pompey midfielder Stuart O’Keefe is expected to feature for the home side at Priestfield, after a one-game ban.
Gillingham: Cumming; Jackson, Ehmer, Tucker, McKenzie; Adshead, O’Keefe; Lintott, Lee, Carayol; Akinde. Subs: Chapman, Sithole, Akehurst, Phillips, Gbode, Gale.
Matchday odds (Sky Bet)
Pompey: 5/6
1-0 11/2, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 22/1
Gillingham 16/5
1-0 10/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 12/1, 3-0 66/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 33/1
Draw: 12/5
0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 66/1
Referee
Dean Whitestone
Key Stats (All competitions)
Pompey
Record this season: P24 W10 D5 L9
League position: (ninth – 29 points)
Top Scorer: Marcus Harness (9)
Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)
Discipline: 34 yellow, 1 red
Gillingham
Record this season: P25 W4 D10 L11
League position: (20th – 17 points)
Top Scorer: Danny Lloyd (three)
Top Assists: Danny Lloyd/John Akinde (two)
Discipline: 49 yellow, 3 red
Form guide
Pompey
W 3-0 Lincoln City (A) - League One
W 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) - League One
W 1-0 Wycombe (A) – League One
W 3-0 Crystal Palace U21 (H) – Papa John’s Trophy
W 1-0 Harrow Borough (H) – FA Cup
Gillingham
L 2-0 Chelteham (H) – League One
L 2-0 Crewe (A) – League One
L 1-0 Chelteham (A) - FA Cup
D 1-1 Sheff Wed (A) League One
D 1-1 Cheltenham (D) FA Cup
Other fixtures
Today (3pm kick-offs unless stated)
AFC Wimbledon v Fleetwood Town, Bolton Wanderers v Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers, Cambridge United v Sunderland, Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley, Morecambe v Milton Keynes Dons, Oxford United v Rotherham United, Plymouth Argyle v Wigan Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic