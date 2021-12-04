Portsmouth v Harrogate: team news, predicted XIs, form guides and key stats

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Pompey team news

Pompey are expected to welcome back John Marquis for the game against Harrogate.

The striker has missed the past five matches with a tendon injury but returned to training in midweek and could feature for the first time since the Blues’ Cup win against Harrow Borough in round one.

Lee Brown is also expected to be fit after sitting out last weekend’s 1-0 victory against Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium, Sean Raggett is back from serving a one-match suspension, while Reeco Hackett and Ellis Harrison are available after recent injuries and could be given a chance to boost their fitness.

Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe remain out which means the Blues could turn to youth to help fill a substitutes’ bench that has been extended to nine players for the FA Cup.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, George Hirst. Subs: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Paul Downing, Reeco Hackett, Miguel Azeez, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme, John Marquis, Harry Jewitt-White.

Harrogate team news

Town will be without 23-year-old centre-back Will Smith following a double hernia operation a fortnight ago.

Defender Rory McArdle continues to be out with a groin problem, which has kept him out since September, while right-back Ryan Fallowfield and striker Aaron Martin will also miss out through injury.

Striker Luke Armstong will be one to watch as only four League Two players have scored more goals than him this campaign.

Winger George Thomson will prove a threat down the wing along with Jack Diamond.

Weaver is reportedly less likely to rotate and will look to continue using the 4-3-3 formation he used during Harrogate’s 1-1 draw last time out.

Predicted line-up: Mark Oxley, Lewis Page, Warren Burrell, Connor Hall, Nathan Sheron, Josh Falkingham, Alex Pattison, Simon Power, George Thomson, Jack Diamond, Luke Armstrong. Subs: Jack Cracknell, Lloyd Kerry, Danilo Orsi, Jack Muldoon, Bradley Williams, Emmanuel Ilesanmi, Jay Williams, Mason Wilson.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 11/20

1-0 6/1, 2-0 13/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 10/1, 3-1 11/1, 3-2 22/1

Harrogate: 5/1

1-0 16/1, 2-0 28/1, 2-1 18/1, 3-0 66/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 3/1

0-0 11/1, 1-1 13/2, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Simon Mather

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P25 W11 D5 L9

League position: (9th – 32 points)

Top Scorer: Marcus Harness (9)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 35 yellow, 1 red

Harrogate

Record this season: P23 W11 D6 L6

League position: (7th in League Two – 30 points)

Top Scorer: Luke Armstrong (9)

Top Assists: George Thomson (5)

Discipline: 25 yellow, 2 red

Form guide

Pompey

W 1-0 Gillingham (A) – League One

W 3-0 Lincoln (A) – League One

W 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One

W 1-0 Wycombe (A) – League One

W 3-0 Crystal Palace U21 (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

Harrogate

D 1-1 Swindon (A) – League Two

W 2-0 Carlisle (A) – League Two

L 2-0 Salford (H) – League Two

W 3-1 Walsall (A) – League One

L 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

Selected other fixtures

Saturday (3pm kick-offs unless stated)

AFC Wimbledon v Cheltenham Town, Bristol Rovers v Sutton United, Burton Albion v Port Vale, Buxton v Morecambe (12.45pm), Cambridge United v Exeter City, Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town, Ipswich Town v Barrow, Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers, Lincoln City v Hartlepool United, 3pmWalsall v Swindon Town, Yeovil Town v Stevenage (5.30pm).

