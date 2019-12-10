Have your say

Pompey’s home game against Ipswich Town on Saturday, December 21, is a sell-out.

All tickets for the match at Fratton Park have been snapped up, ensuring a huge crowd for the much-anticipated League One fixture.

The Tractor Boys were allocated around 1,800 tickets for the game – but they’ve all been sold.

And there’s no room left in the home stands either, with Blues fans keen to witness one of the division’s matches of the season.

At present, Paul Lambert’s side sit second in the table – four points behind leaders Wycombe.

Tenth-placed Pompey are eight points below Ipswich but go into Saturday’s game against Accrington unbeaten in their past 10 outings.

They’ll see the visit of the Tractor Boys as an opportunity to get one over a promotion rival and narrow the gap on the top two.

Tickets remain for league-leaders Wycombe’s visit to Fratton Park four days later on Boxing Day.

The Blues’ biggest gate of the season was the 18,707 who attended the League Cup defeat at the hands of Southampton on September 24.