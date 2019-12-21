Portsmouth v Ipswich: LIVE updates as League One clash remains goalless at Fratton Park

Pompey take on Ipswich at Fratton Park.
Pompey take on Ipswich at Fratton Park.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s League One clash against Ipswich at Fratton Park.

Simply hit refresh and scroll down to get the latest updates...