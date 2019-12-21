Portsmouth v Ipswich: LIVE updates as League One clash remains goalless at Fratton Park Pompey take on Ipswich at Fratton Park. Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s League One clash against Ipswich at Fratton Park. Simply hit refresh and scroll down to get the latest updates... Forgotten man Andy Cannon makes Portsmouth return against Ipswich Portsmouth v Ipswich: team news, match odds and form guides ahead of big kick-off