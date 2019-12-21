Have your say

Pompey host Ipswich at Fratton Park today in a real League One heavyweight battle.

Both teams were among the pre-season favourites to win promotion back to the Championship this season.

Victory today, could prove vital in that quest as teams gear up for a bust festive period.

Here’s all you need to know about the game...

Pompey team news

Pompey will be without defensive duo Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup for the visit of Ipswich to Fratton Park.

Christian Burgess

Both have undergone surgery on knee and Achilles problems respectively in the past week and are not due to return until February.

Central defender Christian Burgess is back from a one-match suspension and is expected to resume his role in the heart of the Blues’ defence.

He’ll likely partner Sean Raggett there, despite Oli Hawkins’ availability again following the birth of his first child.

Ross McCrorie could return to the right-back position after featuring in the centre of midfield for last week’s 4-1 defeat at Accrington.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, Ross McCrorie, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Anton Walkes, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Marcus Harness, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, James Bolton, Oli Hawkins, Andy Cannon, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Ryan Williams.

Ipswich team news

Skipper Luke Chambers could make a return for the Tractor Boys after he returned to training this week.

The defender has missed the past five games because of a neck injury but is under consideration to play against Pompey.

Janoi Donacien is also in contention after recovering from a virus, while Freddie Sears has declared himself ready after stepping up his fitness from a knee injury suffered in February.

Definitely out for the visitors will be Danny Rowe (knee).

Likely line-up: Tomas Holy, Luke Chambers, James Wilson, Luke Woolfenden, Luke Garbutt, Janoi Donacien, Cole Skuse, John Nolan, Alan Judge, Kayden Jackson, James Norwood. Subs: Will Norris, Aristote Nsiala, Myles Kenlock, Flynn Downes, Anthony Georgiou, Emyr Huws, Freddie Sears.

Match odds

Pompey: 6/5

1-0 6/1, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 25/1

Ipswich: 9/4

1-0 17/2, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 9/4

0-0 17/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 55/1

Referee

Brett Huxtable (Devon)

Head to head

Pompey

P28 W14 D8 L6

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison and Ronan Curtis (both 8)

Most appearances: Ben Close (27)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (6)

Ipswich

P28 W13 D9 L6

Top scorer: James Norwood (8)

Most appearances: Kayden Jackson (22)

Most assists: Kayden Jackson (6)

Form guide

Pompey

L 4-1 (A) Accrington League One

D 2-2 (H) Peterborough League One

W 2-1 (H) Northampton EFL Trophy

W 2-1 (H) Altrincham FA Cup

W 3-2 (H) Rotherham League One

Ipswich

L 2-1 (H) Bristol Rovers League One

L 2-1 (H) Coventry FA Cup replay

D 1-1 (A) Coventry League One

D 1-1 (A) Peterborough EFL Trophy

D 1-1 (A) Coventry FA Cup

Other games (3pm kick off unless stated)

Blackpool v Shrewsbury Town, Bolton Wanderers v Southend United, Bristol Rovers v Peterborough United, Burton Albion v Rochdale, Coventry City v Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley, Gillingham v MK Dons, Oxford United v Wycombe Wanderers, Rotherham United v Fleetwood Town, Tranmere Rovers v AFC Wimbledon.