Portsmouth v Ipswich: What's been said in the pre-match build-up, teams news, predicted XIs, form guides and key stats

Here’s all you need to know about the game (kick-off 7.45pm)

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley will welcome back Ronan Curtis for the visit of Ipswich.

The Republic if Ireland winger sat out Saturday’s defeat at Rotherham as he served a one-match ban.

But he’s expected to walk back into the side as Cowley looks to make changes to his starting XI.

One of those changes could involved a switch in formation, with the head coach weighing up reverting to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

If he does, Kieron Freeman could be one who misses out, as could Lee Brown.

Pompey will be without Clark Robertson, Paul Downing and Elis Harrison for the game against the Tractor Boys.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Miguel Azeez, Marcus Harness, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis. Subs: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Shaun Williams, Michael Jacobs, Reeco Hackett, Louis Thompson, George Hirst.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich have been without Christian Walton, Hayden Coulson, Tom Carroll and Jon Nolan in recent games because of injury.

Meanwhile, personal reasons saw Lee Evans and Joe Pigott sit out Saturday’s trip top Cambridge United.

Manager Paul Cook was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding availability for the trip to Fratton Park at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Former Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin is expected to play against his boyhood club, though.

He’s scored three goals in his past five appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Predicted line-up: Vaclav Hladky, Janoi Donacien, George Edmundson, Cameron Burgess, Matt Penney, Sam Morsy, Scott Fraser, Lee Evans, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns, Macauley Bonne. Subs: Tomas Holy, Aristote Nsiala, Rekeem Harper, Sone Aluko, Bersant Celina, Kyle Edwards, Joe Pigott.

What’s been said?

Danny Cowley

‘I know Paul pretty well, I’ve got to know him over the years and managed against him many times.

‘He’s a great guy, a good character, larger than life. He lives in the fast lane, loves his football and enjoys his life. Good on him.

‘We will be doing everything we can to win the game for our respective clubs, but afterwards no doubt he will come to the manager’s office and have a beer from our fridge.

‘I don’t drink, it will be more for them! They’ve got a long trip back so we’ll make sure we look after them.

‘We obviously came across each other a few times during the last transfer window.

‘With Joe Morrell, as managers you are kind of after similar players. We couldn't compete with Ipswich financially, but Joe is probably a different one because of our relationship.

‘Paul had every right, he knows a good player, that’s why he wanted Joe.

‘In the case of Michael Jacobs, unfortunately that didn’t happen and that can occur in football sometimes.

‘Paul and I spoke about it, he’s a good guy and worked with Michael before. It wasn’t ideal with the way it unfolded.

‘It’s a great game, but, as managers, we don’t have all the control in these situations, sometimes other things happen.’

Paul Cook

‘I’m just fully focused on Ipswich Town. My time at Portsmouth has now passed.

‘Portsmouth have got their own issues that they’re going through and that’s for Danny and Nicky (Cowley) to sort out.

‘I just look forward to preparing the team for our next game.

‘Going back to Portsmouth is just the next game in my league campaign this year.

‘Does it hold much for me? Not particularly. I just desperately want to win the game.’

Referee

Josh Smith

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P15 W4 D4 L8

League position: (12th – 15 points)

Top Scorer: John Marquis (4)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 24 yellow, 1 red

Ipswich

Record this season: P15 W4 D5 L6

League position: (15th – 14 points)

Top Scorer: Macauley Bonne (9)

Top Assists: Lee Evans and Bersant Celina (both 3)

Discipline: 19 yellow 0 red

Form guide

Pompey

L 4-1 Rotherham (A) – League One

L 2-0 Sutton United (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 4-0 Sunderland (H) – League One

L 2-1 Burton (A) – League One

D 2-2 Charlton (A) – League One

Ipswich

D 2-2 Cambridge United (A) – League One

W 2-1 Shrewsbury (H) – League One

W 3-0 Gillingham (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

L 2-1 Accrington (A) – League One

W 6-0 Doncaster Rovers (H) – League One

