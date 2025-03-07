Portsmouth v Leeds United injury news: 11 out and 1 doubt

Callum Lang netted a double in West Yorkshire back in August, but John Mousinho won’t be able to call on his top scorer as he remains sidelined for the remainder of the campaign through injury.

While the head coach has to contend with a growing injury list, the prospect of facing top-of-the-table Leeds is something else as Daniel Farke’s juggernaut continue their bid for promotion and are unbeaten in their previous 17 league games - dating back to November.

However, Fratton Park will be close to a sell-out on Sunday lunchtime, with the Blues themselves utilising home advantage to drag them away from the relegation dogfight. Pompey have lost just once in their past 11 games on home soil, with that defeat coming against Millwall in January.

It’s fascinating contest is in store this weekend, with both sides fighting crucial battles at either ends of the table.

We’ve taken a look at the injury news for both sides ahead of Sunday’s game.

1 . Pompey v Leeds outs and doubts Pompey v Leeds outs and doubts | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Ethan Ampadu - out The Welsh international is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and could return before the end of the season. However, he won’t feature against Pompey. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Max Wober - out The Austrian underwent knee surgery in February and remains absent until at least the upcoming international break. | Getty Images Photo Sales