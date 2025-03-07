Portsmouth v Leeds United injury news: 11 out and 1 doubt

The fixture, which will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and ITV, is set to be the first league meeting between the two sides at PO4 since February 2012.
Blues supporters will of course remember the previous contest on the opening day of the campaign as Pompey started life back in the Championship with a 3-3 draw at Elland Road.
Callum Lang netted a double in West Yorkshire back in August, but John Mousinho won’t be able to call on his top scorer as he remains sidelined for the remainder of the campaign through injury.
While the head coach has to contend with a growing injury list, the prospect of facing top-of-the-table Leeds is something else as Daniel Farke’s juggernaut continue their bid for promotion and are unbeaten in their previous 17 league games - dating back to November.
However, Fratton Park will be close to a sell-out on Sunday lunchtime, with the Blues themselves utilising home advantage to drag them away from the relegation dogfight. Pompey have lost just once in their past 11 games on home soil, with that defeat coming against Millwall in January.
It’s fascinating contest is in store this weekend, with both sides fighting crucial battles at either ends of the table.
We’ve taken a look at the injury news for both sides ahead of Sunday’s game.
