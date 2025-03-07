Portsmouth v Leeds United injury news: 11 out and 1 doubt

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey return to Fratton Park this Sunday as they welcome leaders Leeds United.

The fixture, which will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and ITV, is set to be the first league meeting between the two sides at PO4 since February 2012.

Blues supporters will of course remember the previous contest on the opening day of the campaign as Pompey started life back in the Championship with a 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

Callum Lang netted a double in West Yorkshire back in August, but John Mousinho won’t be able to call on his top scorer as he remains sidelined for the remainder of the campaign through injury.

While the head coach has to contend with a growing injury list, the prospect of facing top-of-the-table Leeds is something else as Daniel Farke’s juggernaut continue their bid for promotion and are unbeaten in their previous 17 league games - dating back to November.

However, Fratton Park will be close to a sell-out on Sunday lunchtime, with the Blues themselves utilising home advantage to drag them away from the relegation dogfight. Pompey have lost just once in their past 11 games on home soil, with that defeat coming against Millwall in January.

It’s fascinating contest is in store this weekend, with both sides fighting crucial battles at either ends of the table.

We’ve taken a look at the injury news for both sides ahead of Sunday’s game.

Pompey v Leeds outs and doubts

1. Pompey v Leeds outs and doubts

Pompey v Leeds outs and doubts | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Welsh international is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and could return before the end of the season. However, he won’t feature against Pompey.

2. Ethan Ampadu - out

The Welsh international is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and could return before the end of the season. However, he won’t feature against Pompey. | Getty Images

The Austrian underwent knee surgery in February and remains absent until at least the upcoming international break.

3. Max Wober - out

The Austrian underwent knee surgery in February and remains absent until at least the upcoming international break. | Getty Images

The striker will miss the trip to Fratton Park having been absent for nine weeks due to a hamstring issue but returned to part training this week.

4. Patrick Bamford - out

The striker will miss the trip to Fratton Park having been absent for nine weeks due to a hamstring issue but returned to part training this week. | Getty Images

