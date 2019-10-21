Have your say

Pompey will be without Brett Pitman for the midweek game against Lincoln.

The Blues forward missed Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, after picking up a groin injury in the goalless draw with Gillingham at Fratton Park.

He hasn’t recovered sufficiently enough to return to the match-day squad for the visit of the Imps.

Pompey will utilise the same squad that travelled to south London at the weekend.

However, Jackett might decide to switch his attacking options.

Ronan Curtis is in line for a recall along with Ellis Harrison.

Brett Pitman, left, with John Marquis

That could see both Ryan Williams and John Marquis drop to the bench.

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton faces a selection dilemma at centre-back on his return to Fratton Park.

The former Blues boss saw Cian Bolger sent off during Friday’s goalless draw with Shrewbury, meaning he is suspended for the game.

And with Michael Bostwick still struggling with a calf injury, Appleton must decide whether to partner Max Melbourne or Callum Connelly with Jason Shackell in the centre of his defence.