Pompey entertain Lincoln in League One tonight desperate to get their season back on track.

Here’s all you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Pompey team news

Pompey will be without Brett Pitman for tonight’s game against Lincoln.

The Blues forward missed Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, after picking up a groin injury in the goalless draw with Gillingham at Fratton Park.

He hasn’t recovered sufficiently enough to return to the match-day squad for the visit of the Imps.

Pompey play host to Lincoln in League One tonight Picture: Graham Hunt

Pompey will utilise the same squad that travelled to south London at the weekend.

However, Jackett might decide to switch his attacking options.

Ronan Curtis is in line for a recall along with Ellis Harrison.

That could see both Ryan Williams and John Marquis drop to the bench.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Brandon Haunstrup, Paul Downing, Andy Cannon, Ross McCrorie, Ryan Williams, John Marquis.

Lincoln team news

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton faces a selection dilemma at centre-back on his return to Fratton Park.

The former Blues boss saw Cian Bolger sent off during Friday’s goalless draw with Shrewbury, meaning he is suspended for the game.

And with Michael Bostwick still struggling with a calf injury, Appleton must decide whether to partner Max Melbourne or Callum Connelly with Jason Shackell in the centre of his defence.

Likely line-up: Josh Vickers, Harry Toffolo, Jason Shackell, Callum Connelly, Neal Eardley, Michael O’Connor, Jack Payne, Jorge Grant, Joe Morrell, Bruno Andrade, Tyler Walker. Subs: Grant Smith, Max Melbourne, Ellis Chapman, Harry Anderson, Jake Hesketh, John Akinde, Tom Pett.

Match Odds

Pompey: 17/20

1-0 11/2, 2-0 7/1, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 25/1

Lincoln City: 16/5

1-0 10/1, 2-0 22/1, 2-1 12/1, 3-0 60/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 12/5

Score: 0-0 17/2, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 66/1



Referee: Ton Nield (West Yorkshire)



Form Guide

Pompey (all competitions): P17 W7 D5 L5

Last five matches:

L 1-0, Wimbledon (A), League One, October 19

D 0-0, Gillingham (H), League One, October 12

D 2-2, Oxford Utd (A), EFL Trophy, October 8

W 2-1, Doncaster (A), League One, October 5

W 1-0, Bolton (H), League One, September 28

Most goals: Ellis Harrison 5

Most assists: Four players 2

Most games: Tom Naylor 15

Lincoln (all competitions): P18 W6 D2 L10

Last five matches:

D 0-0, Shrewsbury (H), League One, October 18

L 2-0, Peterborough (A), League One, October 12

W 2-0, Sunderland (H), League One, October 5

L 1-0, Man Utd u21 (H), EFL Trophy, October 1

L 2-1, Blackpool (A), League One, September 27

Most goals: Tyler Walker 7

Most assists: Jorge Grant 5



Other fixtures: Tonight (7.45pm): Blackpool v Wycombe, Bristol Rovers v Bolton, Burton v AFC Wimbledon, Rochdale v MK Dons, Shrewsbury v Gillingham, Southend v Doncaster, Sunderland v Tranmere.

Tomorrow (7.45pm): Coventry v Fleetwood, Ipswich v Rotherham, Peterborough v Accrington