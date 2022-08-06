It will be Blues fans’ first taste of a packed out PO4 after the completion of redevelopment work to the North and South Stands.
There could also be a first glimpse of new signing Tom Lowery, who was announced late on Friday evening after he penned a three-year deal.
Danny Cowley’s men will look to continue their unbeaten run in the league after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last week.
As League One action returns to Fratton Park, we’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and team news reaction before live commentary from 3pm.
- League One action returns to new-look Fratton Park today.
- One change from Sheff Wed as Reeco Hackett replaces Ronan Curtis.
- No Tom Lowery in Blues squad after signing on Friday.
Here he is!
It’s set to be a packed Fratton Park today.
Pompey chief toasts season ticket figures as Fratton Park ready to welcome biggest crowd of 2022 for Lincoln visit
Fratton Park will welcome Pompey’s biggest crowd of 2022 for its grand opening.
Pompey boss makes one change against Lincoln - but no place for latest signings
Ronan Curtis makes way for Reeco Hackett against Lincoln this afternoon.
Pompey starting XI: Josh Griffiths, Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilivie, Reeco Hackett, Louis Thompson, Marlon Pack, Michael Jacobs, Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop.
Subs: Josh Oluwayemi, Zak Swanson, Kieron Freeman, Haji Mnoga, Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis, Dane Scarlett.
Team news is five minutes away. Could there be a first glimpse of Tom Lowery this afternoon?
Danny Cowley pre-match
Listen to what Danny Cowley had to say ahead of this afternoon’s action.