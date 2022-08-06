It will be Blues fans’ first taste of a packed out PO4 after the completion of redevelopment work to the North and South Stands.

There could also be a first glimpse of new signing Tom Lowery, who was announced late on Friday evening after he penned a three-year deal.

Danny Cowley’s men will look to continue their unbeaten run in the league after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As League One action returns to Fratton Park, we’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and team news reaction before live commentary from 3pm.