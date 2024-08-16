But how does John Mousinho play it as Luton Town provide the lunchtime opposition at Fratton Park?
There are injury issues to contend with, while a number of new faces after still getting up to speed with the relentless demands of Championship football.
This is how we think the Blues will line up against the side relegated from the Premier League last term.
1. Predicted line-up
How we think the Blues will line up as Championship football returns to Fratton Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Goalkeeper - Will Norris
A few gripes from supporters with short memories, but not obviously culpable for any goals so far and some important stops in both games. | National World Photo: Jason Brown
3. Right-back: Jordan Williams
Zak Swanson's breathing down the new boy's neck but Williams looks to be in the box seat to start at right back. | National World Photo: Jason Brown
4. Centre-back - Connor Shaughnessy
Shaughnessy's value underlined by being rested against Millwall. The defender is even more crucial than ever at the moment, with injuries in the middle of defence. | National World
